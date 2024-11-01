Did Jimmy Kimmel Just Commit 'Election Interference?'

Left-wing late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is under fire for alleged “election interference” after appearing to beg his audience to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris during one of his not-so-funny opening monologues.

Advertisement

Kimmel landed in hot water after subtly trying to influence viewers not to vote for former President Donald Trump in the upcoming election and instead cast their ballot for Harris. He encouraged those voting for the vice president to vote “very early,” but if you plan to vote for Trump, vote “very late.”

“I don’t know if you guys know about this, but we have an election coming up on… I feel pretty relaxed about it. I’ve really been enjoying the week,” Kimmel said. “In times like these, it’s important to remember that cannabis is legal in our state. If you can vote early, vote early. If you can’t vote early, vote on time. If you want to vote for Trump, vote late, vote very late. You’re voting on Thursday or maybe Friday.”

Following his comments, Kimmel admitted that he is biased against Trump and claimed he has good reasons to be.

Critics of the woke comedian questioned whether the Biden-Harris Department of Justice (DOJ) would hold Kimmel to the same standard it held pro-Trump social media influencer Douglass Mackey— who was convicted for "election interference” during the 2016 race and sentenced to prison for election-related memes. The FBI investigated the incident, and after a three-week trial in 2023, the court claimed Mackey spread “disinformation in a dangerous scheme to stop targeted groups, including black and brown people and women, from participating in our democracy.”

GOP Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) slammed the comedian’s remarks, pointing out that Mackey was imprisoned for nearly what Kimmel did. The difference? Kimmel is in the Democrat’s pockets so that the FBI will look the other way.

Former Salomon Brothers and Citigroup investment banker John LeFevre also pointed out the double standard, saying this is just another “example of the weaponized lawfare and two-tiered justice that awaits us if Kamala wins.”

However, the Biden-Harris DOJ found a loophole, so they had reasonable evidence to arrest Mackey.

While no law bans lying about the electoral process, Mackey was charged under a Reconstruction-era statute— Section 241 or the "Ku Klux Klan Act.” This bars anyone from conspiring to "injure, oppress, threaten, or intimidate any person" trying to exercise a protected federal right.

Conservative political commentator Matt Walsh said that he is “dead serious when I say if Trump wins, he should have Jimmy Kimmel arrested and jailed. Force these scumbags to live by their own rules.”