Here's the JD Vance Comment That Sent MSNBC's Nicole Wallace Into a Tizzy

MSNBC commentator Nicole Wallace said on Monday that vice presidential candidate Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) is “effed up” for calling Vice President Kamala Harris “trash.”

“Women — you can disagree with us. We’ve actually learned to take it for our whole careers, all the time, in every forum. But you call us trash? Oh, oh, oh, JD Vance, you just effed up in a way I’ve never seen in my political life, and I worked for Sarah Palin,” Wallace said on Monday.

This came in response to Vance stating, “In two days, we are gonna take out the trash in Washington, D.C., and the trash’s name is Kamala Harris,” at a recent rally.

Watch "JD Vance you just f'ed up in a way I've never seen in my pollical life and I worked for Sarah Palin" - Nicole Wallace

JD Vance just called Kamala Harris TRASH at his final rally in Atlanta, Georgia. pic.twitter.com/xjJHQ0KRPC — Chris Borkowski (@cborkowski) November 4, 2024

Wallace failed to mention that for weeks, the Harris campaign has called Trump supporters “fascists,” “Nazis,” and President Joe Biden himself called Trump supporters “garbage.”

BREAKING: Biden refers to millions of President Trump's supporters as "garbage."



Does Kamala disavow? pic.twitter.com/Zx4g3NOU9L — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 30, 2024

Harris responded by stating that she “strongly” disagreed with Biden’s remarks.

Kamala Harris: “I strongly disagree” with Biden calling Trump supporters “garbage.” pic.twitter.com/yTsK0Ob3NS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 30, 2024

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tried to claim that Biden wasn’t talking about Trump supporters.

“He does not view Trump supporters or anybody who supports Trump as garbage. That is not what he views. The president has said this for more than three years now…he is a president for all…and it doesn't matter who you voted for…he is a president for all. But, hateful rhetoric he hears…he will call that out,” she said.