Cory Booker Makes a Disturbing Admission About the Men Voting for Kamala Harris

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker (D) said on MSNBC on Election Day that men have told him that they have “no choice” in this election because the women in their lives have told them to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Women are doing it. They’re outvoting the men. They’re voting in greater numbers. They’re leading households…I have guys come up to me and say 'I really have no choice. My girlfriend will kill me. My wife will kill me if I don't vote for Kamala Harris,’” he said.

Today, Townhall has reported how Democrat men have voted for Harris solely over abortion rights.

In interviews with various left-wing new organizations, some fathers have even admitted that they voted for Harris so that their daughters can have abortions one day.

One voter named Jason Faasse, from Michigan, told CNN that he has three daughters.

“Their bodies, their choice type of mentality. I want them to grow up in a world that is welcoming to everybody,” he said, which sounded rather contradicting.

One voter in North Carolina told MSNBC that his daughter influenced his decision.

“I have a daughter. And, I think she should be making decisions for herself and her life, just like everybody else,” the man said.

In recent weeks, Harris has campaigned on the issue of abortion rights in an effort to sway voters in Republican states.