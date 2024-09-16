Does the Family Who Helped Impeach Trump Want Him Dead?
Trump Survived a Second Assassination Attempt. Here's How Democrats Reacted.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  September 16, 2024 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Over the weekend, former President Donald Trump survived a second assassination attempt. This occurred while he was golfing at Mar-a-Lago. This is the second attempt on Trump’s life in two months.

In the aftermath of the assassination attempt, only a handful of Democrats spoke out. 

Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump's opponent in the 2024 race to the White House, said that "violence has no place in America."

Harris' running mate, Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), wrote that he was "glad to hear" that Trump was safe. 

"Violence has no place in our country," he added.

President Joe Biden had a similar message.

“As I have said many times, there is no place for political violence or for any violence ever in our country, and I have directed my team to continue to ensure that Secret Service has every resource, capability and protective measure necessary to ensure the former President’s continued safety,” Biden said in a statement Sunday evening.

"There never is a place for political violence of any kind in America," former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) wrote on X. 

"As the investigation into today’s incident continues, let us commend law enforcement for their actions to keep the former President safe from harm," she added.

"I want to live in a just America where everyone knows safety," Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D) wrote on X. Pressley is one of the few lawmakers part of the far-left "squad."

"Where people from every walk of life can live without fear of gun violence on the city block, in the classroom, in the movie theater, or on a golf course," she added, alluding to the fact that Trump was golfing when the incident occurred.

