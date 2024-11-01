Horrific: An Illegal Alien Was Arrested for Raping a 5-Year-Old Girl

An illegal alien was arrested for raping a 5-year-old girl on Long Island, according to a report from the New York Post.

The suspect, Wilson Castillo Diaz, 26, reportedly attacked the child on Oct. 16, Nassau County cops told the outlet.

Details about how the suspect knew the victim were not available. The child was taken to a hospital after the rape occurred.

Predictably, the illegal alien crossed into the United States through the southern border years ago. This occurred near Rio Grande, Texas in April 2014.

Like so many cases, he was taken into custody by border agents and later cut loose into the states with a notice to appear before an immigration judge. To no surprise, Diaz did not appear for his court date.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) sources were made aware of Diaz’s arrest, but did not confirm which country he hailed from.

In August, Townhall covered how a previously deported illegal alien from Mexico reportedly raped a 10-year-old boy in Mississippi.

Filiberto Gonzalez, 34, was arrested on August 12 for the rape. Like Diaz, Gonzalez illegally crossed into the United States at an unknown time. He was arrested by authorities in Mississippi for assault in 2012. He was convicted of a DUI in 2016. In 2017, he was deported by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Before this, Townhall covered how two illegal aliens in New York were arrested in connection with a rape near the Coney Island boardwalk. A Nicaraguan illegal alien identified as David Davon-Bonilla, 24, grabbed the 46-year-old woman and threw her to the ground before holding a knife to her throat.