Tipsheet

An Illegal Alien Allegedly Raped a 10-Year-Old in Mississippi

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  August 21, 2024 10:45 AM
LightFieldStudios/iStock/Getty Images Plus

A previously deported illegal alien from Mexico reportedly raped a 10-year-old boy in Mississippi.

According to the New York Post, Filiberto Gonzalez, 34, was arrested on August 12 for the rape. 

The Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department confirmed in a Facebook post that Gonzalez is an illegal alien. 

The Post noted that Gonzalez illegally crossed into the United States at an unknown time and was arrested by authorities in Mississippi for assault in 2012. He was convicted of a DUI in 2016. In 2017, he was deported by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

In 2017, Gonzalez reportedly snuck into the states again at an unknown time. It is unknown where he crossed. '

This is the latest in a slew of violent crimes allegedly committed by illegal aliens. 

This month, Townhall covered how two illegal aliens in New York were arrested in connection with a rape near the Coney Island boardwalk. A Nicaraguan illegal alien identified as David Davon-Bonilla, 24, grabbed the 46-year-old woman and threw her to the ground before holding a knife to her throat. 

Then, Mexican illegal alien Leovando Moreno, 37, struck the woman’s 34-year-old boyfriend with an object as he tried to stop the assault.

The victim, who spoke to the New York Post, said “he tried to kill me.” 

“I kept telling him God was watching him,” she added. “I hope he gets a long time. I’m afraid he’s going to kill somebody.”

