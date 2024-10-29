Horrifying: MS-13 Gang Member Charged With Murder of Couple in Virginia

A member of the violent gang Mara Salvatrucha, known as MS-13, was accused of murdering a couple in Virginia. Both victims were 22 years old.

Diego Alexander Woollett and Mijal Conejero-Romera were murdered in Sterling, Virginia in August.

On Friday, the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Marlyn Medrano-Ortiz, 18, who was charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, according to Fox News.

"They found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, and both individuals were transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased," investigators said at the time the murder occurred.

Reportedly, Loudon County Sheriff Mike Chapman said that the pair "were shot and killed following an apparent altercation," at around 4:33 a.m on Aug. 28.

On Friday, Chapman explained that the investigation “included numerous patrol units who canvassed over 320 residential units and 30 businesses, along with more than a dozen detectives and members of our Dive, K-9, Drone, and Search and Rescue Units.”

"It also included the use of 39 search warrants and the work of our Crime Analysts, and Digital Forensic Examiners who reviewed over 950 hours of video, multiple cell phones and laptops, along with tower dumps, license plate readers, and other analysis,” he added.

"I am on record strongly opposing the presence of MS-13 and other violent gangs in our nation and local communities," the sheriff said. "MS-13 is an El Salvador-based gang that uses intimidation, crime, and violence as tools of the trade, and there should be no safe place for them here," he concluded.

"Today’s arrest is not an isolated matter," Chapman said. "MS-13 operates throughout the northern Virginia region, and just this summer Loudoun experienced one of the most horrific crimes in memory."