Tipsheet

Flashback: Here's What Hillary Clinton Once Said About Illegal Aliens

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  October 28, 2024 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton once said that she supported deportations for those who cross into the United States illegally, as well as making the “law-abiding” illegals “wait in line” for U.S. citizenship.

Clinton made the remarks in 2008 in Mishawaka, Indiana. 

“I think we’ve got to have tough conditions. Tell people to come out of the shadows. If they’ve committed a crime, deport them. No questions asked. They’re gone. If they’ve been working and are law-abiding, we should say, ‘Here are the conditions for you staying. You have to pay a stiff fine because you came here illegally. You have to pay back taxes. And, you have to try to learn English. And, you have to wait in line,’” she said at the rally. The crowd erupted in applause.

This is a far cry from where the Democrats stand on this issue today. 

This month, Townhall reported how Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who is Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, said that he supports mass amnesty for illegal aliens. 

“This is what you want and this is what we know. To enact an earned pathway to citizenship to those who’ve lived in this country for years,” Walz said at the rally as the audience cheered.

“This issue should not divide us, it should unite us,” he added.

