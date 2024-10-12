And With That Move, Dems Prove They're the Real Threats to Our Republic
Here's Why Dems Are Bedwetting Right Now
In the Worst Case Scenario for 2024, There Could Be a Firewall for...
DeSantis Schools Reporter Who Suggests Hurricanes, Tornadoes Linked to Climate Change
Knowledge, Stupidity, Virtue, Immorality
Glenn Youngkin Hit With Lawsuit By Biden-Harris DOJ Over Removing Noncitizens from Voter...
VIP
How CBS Weaves Race, Culture Into Every Story
Allred's Response to Cruz Daring to Call Him Out for Failing to Protect...
Here's What Happened to KU Professor Who Called for Men Not Voting for...
The White House Medical Report on Kamala Harris Won't Surprise You
Biden Said What About People Who Tell 'Lies' About the Hurricane Response?!
Gary Gensler Has to Go
HSI Scratches the Surface: The Expanding Investigation into Diddy's Alleged Criminal Empir...
Price Controls Are Harming Doctors
Tipsheet

Walz Reveals the Harris Campaign's Solution for the Illegal Immigration Crisis

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  October 12, 2024 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

At a rally in Arizona this week, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who is Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, said that he supports mass amnesty for illegal aliens. 

Advertisement

There are tens of millions of illegals who live in the United States who crossed illegally in border states, like Arizona. 

“This is what you want and this is what we know. To enact an earned pathway to citizenship to those who’ve lived in this country for years,” Walz said at the rally as the audience cheered.

“This issue should not divide us, it should unite us,” he added.

Previously, the Biden-Harris administration released a framework called the “U.S. Citizenship Act,” which would have put nearly all illegal aliens on a path to citizenship, including those who’ve committed serious crimes, according to the New York Post.

Over the years, a slew of other Democrats have called for amnesty for illegal aliens. This week, Townhall uncovered how a New York Democrat named Laura Gillen, who is running in a pivotal swing district, said two years ago that she supports amnesty. Her campaign website now, however, does not have any of her platforms listed. And, she said in her first campaign ad that she’d be committed to securing the border.

Recommended

Allred's Response to Cruz Daring to Call Him Out for Failing to Protect Girls' Sports Is Just Laughable Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

In an interview two years ago, Gillen claimed that illegals who’ve lived in the states for years are part of the “fabric of society.”

“They've been here for years, they have ties to our community, to pay taxes in our community, and there has to be a pathway to citizenship for people like that. And we've talked about it for a really long time, but it actually has to get done so that these people can can find a way to be to be here legally, and continue to be part of our community and pay taxes and contribute to the American experience,” she said.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Allred's Response to Cruz Daring to Call Him Out for Failing to Protect Girls' Sports Is Just Laughable Rebecca Downs
Here's Why Dems Are Bedwetting Right Now Matt Vespa
Here's What Happened to KU Professor Who Called for Men Not Voting for Harris to Be 'Lined Up' and 'Shot' Rebecca Downs
DeSantis Schools Reporter Who Suggests Hurricanes, Tornadoes Linked to Climate Change Leah Barkoukis
In the Worst Case Scenario for 2024, There Could Be a Firewall for Republicans Matt Vespa
Glenn Youngkin Hit With Lawsuit By Biden-Harris DOJ Over Removing Noncitizens from Voter Rolls Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Allred's Response to Cruz Daring to Call Him Out for Failing to Protect Girls' Sports Is Just Laughable Rebecca Downs
Advertisement