Walz Reveals the Harris Campaign's Solution for the Illegal Immigration Crisis

At a rally in Arizona this week, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who is Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, said that he supports mass amnesty for illegal aliens.

Advertisement

There are tens of millions of illegals who live in the United States who crossed illegally in border states, like Arizona.

“This is what you want and this is what we know. To enact an earned pathway to citizenship to those who’ve lived in this country for years,” Walz said at the rally as the audience cheered.

“This issue should not divide us, it should unite us,” he added.

Tim Walz just called for mass amnesty for millions of illegal immigrants at his rally in Arizona.



These people will destroy this country. pic.twitter.com/6oHKwbMlah — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 10, 2024

Previously, the Biden-Harris administration released a framework called the “U.S. Citizenship Act,” which would have put nearly all illegal aliens on a path to citizenship, including those who’ve committed serious crimes, according to the New York Post.

Over the years, a slew of other Democrats have called for amnesty for illegal aliens. This week, Townhall uncovered how a New York Democrat named Laura Gillen, who is running in a pivotal swing district, said two years ago that she supports amnesty. Her campaign website now, however, does not have any of her platforms listed. And, she said in her first campaign ad that she’d be committed to securing the border.

My grandfather came here from Italy and supported his family working on a Town garbage truck. Two generations later, I became Supervisor of that Town and fought for all families.



In Congress, I’ll always put Nassau families first.



Watch our first ad: pic.twitter.com/Xiz3JWT4B4 — Laura Gillen (@LauraAGillen) August 27, 2024

In an interview two years ago, Gillen claimed that illegals who’ve lived in the states for years are part of the “fabric of society.”

“They've been here for years, they have ties to our community, to pay taxes in our community, and there has to be a pathway to citizenship for people like that. And we've talked about it for a really long time, but it actually has to get done so that these people can can find a way to be to be here legally, and continue to be part of our community and pay taxes and contribute to the American experience,” she said.