Bill Maher Reminds Dems This Media Event Will Not Save Them From Trump
There Appears to Have Been a Severe Intelligence Leak at the Pentagon
Story of Pro-Hamas Whacko Who Attacked a Greek Restaurant Over Israeli Flags Got...
VIP
An Insider's Perspective on Albany State Homecoming Shooting
VIP
This Is How You know Anti-Gunners And Media--But I Repeat Myself--Are Generally Clueless
Bret Baier Says He Made a 'Mistake' During Harris Interview
PA Democrats See 103% Rise In Voters Leaving Its Party
VIP
No Lizzo, a Kamala Win Would Not Be Good for the Country
Why the Rhetoric Around Trump’s MSG Rally Is a Concern
Ted Cruz's Chances at Reelection Are Looking Even Better After That Debate Against...
A Court Just Ruled on 'Emergency Abortions'
A Voter Asked Trump a Question That Finally Stumped Him
Elon Musk Announces Daily Million Dollar Giveaway Leading Up to the Election
Getting Old Does Not Heal
Tipsheet

Trump Serves Up McDonalds to Thousands of Supporters In PA

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 20, 2024 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Former President Donald Trump spent his Sunday flipping burgers and deep-frying French fries at a Pennsylvania McDonald's, so he could say he worked at the fast-food joint 15 minutes longer than Vice President Kamala Harris ever has. 

Advertisement

Thousands of Trump supporters surrounded McDonalds as the 45th president worked the drive-through wearing an apron and handing out orders. This comes after he and countless others accused Harris of lying about her previous employment at the burger place.

“I've now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala at McDonald's," Trump said. “I've really wanted to do this all my life. And now I'm going to do it because she didn't do it.” 

Trump doubled down on his claims that Harris never worked at a McDonald's, which he said was just another lie she told voters to make her seem more relatable. 

“She shouldn't lie about it. McDonald's confirmed four times that she never worked here. But let's not talk about that. It's an amazing business. It's an amazing country. And we're going to make America greater than ever before,” he continued. 

He spoke to the crowd about raising the minimum wage, his call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and how he will make America thrive under his administration. 

Recommended

Bill Maher Reminds Dems This Media Event Will Not Save Them From Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“Look how happy everybody is. They're happy because they want hope. They need hope, and that's what we're doing is going to give much more than hope you're going to make. We're going to take hope and make it back," Trump said. 

A customer thanked the 45th president for taking a bullet for the American people and fighting for the country's future. 

As customers came to the drive-through to get their orders, they thanked him for his love of the United States and resiliency to the political corruption, stopping at nothing to take him down. 

Tags: TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Maher Reminds Dems This Media Event Will Not Save Them From Trump Matt Vespa
Ted Cruz's Chances at Reelection Are Looking Even Better After That Debate Against Colin Allred Rebecca Downs
Why the Rhetoric Around Trump’s MSG Rally Is a Concern Sarah Arnold
There Appears to Have Been a Severe Intelligence Leak at the Pentagon Matt Vespa
PA Democrats See 103% Rise In Voters Leaving Its Party Sarah Arnold
Democrats Are Miserable People (And They Deserve To Be) Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bill Maher Reminds Dems This Media Event Will Not Save Them From Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement