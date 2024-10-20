Trump Serves Up McDonalds to Thousands of Supporters In PA

Former President Donald Trump spent his Sunday flipping burgers and deep-frying French fries at a Pennsylvania McDonald's, so he could say he worked at the fast-food joint 15 minutes longer than Vice President Kamala Harris ever has.

Thousands of Trump supporters surrounded McDonalds as the 45th president worked the drive-through wearing an apron and handing out orders. This comes after he and countless others accused Harris of lying about her previous employment at the burger place.

“I've now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala at McDonald's," Trump said. “I've really wanted to do this all my life. And now I'm going to do it because she didn't do it.”

“Now I have worked at McDonald’s. I’ve now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala. She never worked here.”



This whole scene is masterful. pic.twitter.com/BeUSQ4ebgb — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 20, 2024

Trump doubled down on his claims that Harris never worked at a McDonald's, which he said was just another lie she told voters to make her seem more relatable.

“She shouldn't lie about it. McDonald's confirmed four times that she never worked here. But let's not talk about that. It's an amazing business. It's an amazing country. And we're going to make America greater than ever before,” he continued.

TRUMP: “I like McDonalds. I like jobs. I like to see good jobs and I think it’s inappropriate when someone puts down that they worked at McDonalds.. She never worked at McDonalds.” pic.twitter.com/h7vwwWu9lm — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 20, 2024





He spoke to the crowd about raising the minimum wage, his call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and how he will make America thrive under his administration.

“Look how happy everybody is. They're happy because they want hope. They need hope, and that's what we're doing is going to give much more than hope you're going to make. We're going to take hope and make it back," Trump said.

A customer thanked the 45th president for taking a bullet for the American people and fighting for the country's future.

“Thank you for taking a bullet for us.”pic.twitter.com/Z5YoWQGYoM — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 20, 2024

As customers came to the drive-through to get their orders, they thanked him for his love of the United States and resiliency to the political corruption, stopping at nothing to take him down.

“Mr. President, please don’t let the United States become Brazil!” pic.twitter.com/ZEgujQMS35 — Margo Martin (@margommartin) October 20, 2024