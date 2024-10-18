Here's the Shocking Reason the Texas AG Is Suing a Doctor

On Thursday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, filed a lawsuit against a doctor for providing so-called “gender-affirming care” for children.

According to the complaint, May Lau, a pediatrician at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, prescribed testosterone to at least 21 minor female patients seeking to transition to live as men.

In the complaint, Paxton described Lau as "a scofflaw who is putting the health and safety of minors at risk."

In the Lone Star State, this sort of care for minors is illegal. According to Reuters, this didn’t stop Lau (via Reuters):

Lau wrote almost all of the prescriptions shortly before the law took effect in September 2023 so that her patients could fill them later, according to the complaint, but Paxton said that counted as providing banned care after the law took effect. He also said that Lau wrote two illegal testosterone prescriptions while the law was in effect. Paxton further claimed that Lau falsified records to conceal the fact that her patients were transgender, violating Texas's business code.

This month, medical watchdog organization Do No Harm (DNH) launched a first-of-its-kind database revealing the medical facilities that are providing so-called “gender-affirming care” for minors. This encompasses irreversible sex reassignment surgery, as Townhall covered.

DNH revealed that over 5,000 children in the United States had undergone some form of gender transition surgery. This includes procedures like mastectomies.

Shortly after, a poll from The Center Square Voters’ Voice found that the majority of Americans disapprove of this type of care for children, which Townhall also covered.

In the results, most registered voters, 59 percent, support a federal ban on sex reassignment procedures, as well as puberty blockers and hormones, for minors.

Republicans overwhelmingly support a federal ban on this type of care (82 percent) compared to Democrats (36 percent). Fifty-six percent of Independents support a ban like this.

Predictably, voters with children supported a ban more than those without, at 61 percent to 52 percent respectively.

"On many issues surrounding trans rights and students or youth, the GOP has public opinion on their side. There’s a reason that, when you look at GOP ads, they are constantly hammering this and other related issues. And some prominent Democrats are pushing out moderate, rather than left, messages,” David Byler with Noble Predictive Insights, wrote in an email to the Center Square of the results.