Israel’s War to Save the West
Youngkin Isn't Backing Down Against DOJ's Absurd Lawsuit
Does CBS News Even Think Before Publishing Such Patently False Drivel?
We Know Why Dems Are Trotting Barack Obama Out There to Shame Black...
Owner of TIME Magazine Calls Out Harris for Dodging Interview Requests
The Two Men Critically Injured at Trump's Butler Rally Speak Out Publicly for...
NRCC Calls Out Alaska Dem for Ads Lying About GOP Challenger
VIP
Fox News' Bret Baier Addresses Concerns About His Interview With Harris
Why Trump Wants Harris to Pass a Cognitive Test
What Is Fani Willis Hiding?
The Disturbing Details About the Tren de Aragua Gang Members Wreaking Havoc in...
On Deporting Gang Members and Preventing Non-Citizen Voting, the Left Again Reveals Itself
Time for Conservatives to Stop Apologizing
The UN Gravy Train Rolls on and on While America Pays
Tipsheet

FEMA Halted Aid in Parts of North Carolina in Hurricane Helene's Aftermath

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  October 15, 2024 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) paused aid in parts of North Carolina in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene over alleged threats targeted at the agency’s personnel.

Advertisement

According to The Washington Post, the workers were told to stop working and move to a different location over concerns of an “armed militia” threatening workers in the area (via the Post):

Around 1 p.m. Saturday, an official with the U.S. Forest Service, which is supporting recovery efforts after Hurricane Helene along with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, sent an urgent message to numerous federal agencies warning that “FEMA has advised all federal responders Rutherford County, NC, to stand down and evacuate the county immediately. The message stated that National Guard troops ‘had come across x2 trucks of armed militia saying they were out hunting FEMA.’”

“The IMTs [incident management teams] have been notified and are coordinating the evacuation of all assigned personnel in that county,” the email added.

In a statement to reporters, a FEMA spokesperson said they were simply making “operational adjustments.”

“For the safety of our dedicated staff and the disaster survivors we are helping, FEMA has made some operational adjustments,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Disaster Recovery Centers will continue to be open as scheduled, survivors continue to register for assistance, and we continue to help the people of North Carolina with their recovery.”

Recommended

What Is Fani Willis Hiding? Mia Cathell
Advertisement

According to WYFF, the FEMA operations that were paused over the weekend were reopened on Monday. This included in-person applications for aid in at least two locations. 

Tags: FEMA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Is Fani Willis Hiding? Mia Cathell
Does CBS News Even Think Before Publishing Such Patently False Drivel? Matt Vespa
After Plagiarism Allegation, Kamala's Publisher Seems to Know a Total Disaster Could Be on Their Hands Matt Vespa
On Deporting Gang Members and Preventing Non-Citizen Voting, the Left Again Reveals Itself Guy Benson
CNN Host Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About Kamala's Media Strategy Matt Vespa
The Disturbing Details About the Tren de Aragua Gang Members Wreaking Havoc in NYC Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
What Is Fani Willis Hiding? Mia Cathell
Advertisement