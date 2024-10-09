Democrat Candidate in Crucial Swing District Supports Amnesty for Millions of Illegal Aliens

A New York Democrat running in a pivotal swing district has said on the record that she supports amnesty for illegal aliens. According to the Federation for American Immigration Reform, there are at least 16 million illegals living in the United States.

The Democrat, Laura Gillen, is running against incumbent Rep. Anthony D'Esposito for New York’s fourth congressional district on Long Island. The two candidates ran against each other in 2022. D'Esposito defeated Gillen with 51.8 percent of the vote. According to Roll Call, D’Esposito’s race is one of the top ten “toss ups” in the upcoming election.

Gillen previously served as the Hempstead Town supervisor for two years and as a litigator. On her campaign website, there’s no webpage detailing her stances on issues.

On the issue of illegal immigration, however, Gillen has made her stance abundantly clear in past interviews.

For starters, Gillen said in her first campaign advertisement that in Congress, she would “fight to secure our border and put an end to the migrant crisis.”

“I’ll always put Nassau families first,” she added.

My grandfather came here from Italy and supported his family working on a Town garbage truck. Two generations later, I became Supervisor of that Town and fought for all families.



In Congress, I’ll always put Nassau families first.



Watch our first ad: pic.twitter.com/Xiz3JWT4B4 — Laura Gillen (@LauraAGillen) August 27, 2024

In her past interviews, Gillen has indicated that she endorses amnesty for illegals.

“We have all these people who live here, who are part of the fabric of our society,” Gillen said of illegal immigrants in an interview with LI News Radio two years ago.

“They've been here for years, they have ties to our community, to pay taxes in our community, and there has to be a pathway to citizenship for people like that. And we've talked about it for a really long time, but it actually has to get done so that these people can can find a way to be to be here legally, and continue to be part of our community and pay taxes and contribute to the American experience,” she added.

In March 2022, Gillen made similar remarks, this time, captured on camera.

“We have so many people living here, who have been living here for years and years. Even decades. Generations of families who have been here without a path to citizenship,” she stated on a “Meet the Candidates” panel hosted by the Bellmore-Merrick Democratic Club before delving into how illegals are part of the “fabric of society.”

“I know, in my diner, there was a waiter who’d been there forever, the Golden Reef Diner in Rockville Center, and all of a sudden, they took him away. He got deported, right? This guy was beloved by people in our community, and people were taking up money to try to get him a lawyer, right? We need to have a clear path to citizens for people who have been living here, who’ve been contributing for taxes, contributing to our churches, contributing to our government, contributing in many, many ways, I’d absolutely support a path to citizenship,” she said at the meeting.

D’Esposito and Gillen are scheduled to debate on October 15.