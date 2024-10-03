Illegal Alien Fugitives Who Fled Florida Were Located in NYC

A pair of illegal aliens from Cuba who are wanted on attempted murder charges were arrested after they checked into a city-run shelter in Queens, New York on Thursday.

According to the New York Post, Jaroscar Chavez Silva, 36, and his 30-year-old brother Roshiel Chavez Silva were sought on a Florida warrant issued on Sept. 17. They were tracked to NYC by the US Marshals Service.

The two illegals were involved in a near-fatal shooting in Orlando, the Post noted. They were found with a gun when they were arrested.

Migrant fugitives who fled Florida on attempted murder rap nabbed with guns inside packed NYC shelter https://t.co/Y4ZZW2wXKV pic.twitter.com/ME75ltwztU — New York Post (@nypost) October 3, 2024

For about two years now, thousands of illegal immigrants have arrived in NYC to receive “free” resources from the government. In August, Townhall covered how city officials decided to open an all-male illegal alien shelter within a thousand feet of City Life Academy, a private, classical Christian school.

“I know there are many newcomers who are here to start a better life. But it only takes one person to do something stupid for everybody to regret this decision. That’s a chance I don’t want to take,” Irina Edelstein, who is an immigrant with three children at the school, said.

City Life Academy’s own principal, Jeffrey Reed, was not given forewarning that the shelter would be opening until he received the two-month notice. Reed learned that the plan had been in the works for almost a year, as well.

Reed said that the shelter opened “within the child endangerment laws.”

“It’s that close,” he said, pointing out that it’s “less than three football fields away.”

“By covering this to be an emergency situation, they bypass a lot of protocols and laws,” Edelstein added.