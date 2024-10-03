It's Not Too Late for Mary Trump to Delete This Atrocious Post About...
The Double Standard of ID Requirements
Israeli Terrorist Attack Highlights Stupidity of Gun Control
Zuckerberg Says He Regrets Censorship, So Why Is Meta Still Trying to Interfere...
GOP Congresswoman's Husband Stranded in NC Home
Vulnerable Democrat Has Ties to Radical Islams
Walz 'Misspeaks': How the Media Are Framing the Governor's Lies
You Won’t Believe How Many Illegals Crossed This Northern Border Sector
Kamala Harris Sides With Striking Workers As Union Boss Brags About 'Crippling' Effects
Hmm: Trump's Margins Expanded Significantly When a Pollster Asked Voters This Question
Mayorkas Said There’s Not Enough Funds for Hurricane Season. Here’s Where the Money...
Colin Allred Prioritizes Protecting Radical LGBTQ+ Policies While Alienating Texas Values
Iran's Puny President
Hung Cao Annihilates Tim Kaine in Senate Debate
Tipsheet

Illegal Alien Fugitives Who Fled Florida Were Located in NYC

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  October 03, 2024 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Gregory Bull

A pair of illegal aliens from Cuba who are wanted on attempted murder charges were arrested after they checked into a city-run shelter in Queens, New York on Thursday.

Advertisement

According to the New York Post, Jaroscar Chavez Silva, 36, and his 30-year-old brother Roshiel Chavez Silva were sought on a Florida warrant issued on Sept. 17. They were tracked to NYC by the US Marshals Service. 

The two illegals were involved in a near-fatal shooting in Orlando, the Post noted. They were found with a gun when they were arrested.

For about two years now, thousands of illegal immigrants have arrived in NYC to receive “free” resources from the government. In August, Townhall covered how city officials decided to open an all-male illegal alien shelter within a thousand feet of City Life Academy, a private, classical Christian school.

“I know there are many newcomers who are here to start a better life. But it only takes one person to do something stupid for everybody to regret this decision. That’s a chance I don’t want to take,” Irina Edelstein, who is an immigrant with three children at the school, said.

Recommended

Hung Cao Annihilates Tim Kaine in Senate Debate Madeline Leesman
Advertisement

City Life Academy’s own principal, Jeffrey Reed, was not given forewarning that the shelter would be opening until he received the two-month notice. Reed learned that the plan had been in the works for almost a year, as well.

Reed said that the shelter opened “within the child endangerment laws.” 

“It’s that close,” he said, pointing out that it’s “less than three football fields away.”

“By covering this to be an emergency situation, they bypass a lot of protocols and laws,” Edelstein added.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CRIME

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hung Cao Annihilates Tim Kaine in Senate Debate Madeline Leesman
It's Not Too Late for Mary Trump to Delete This Atrocious Post About Hurricane Helene Matt Vespa
Walz 'Misspeaks': How the Media Are Framing the Governor's Lies Rebecca Downs
JD Vance’s Debate Performance Shows This Guy Is a Conservative Superstar Kurt Schlichter
Mayorkas Said There’s Not Enough Funds for Hurricane Season. Here’s Where the Money Went. Madeline Leesman
Vulnerable Democrat Has Ties to Radical Islams Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Hung Cao Annihilates Tim Kaine in Senate Debate Madeline Leesman
Advertisement