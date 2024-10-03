Is This Joe Biden's 'Scariest' Moment Yet?
What Trump's Niece Posted on Social Media Was Beyond Unnecessary
Kamala's Disgraceful Offer to Hurricane Helene Victims
What a Trump Impeachment Witness Said on This Segment Left the Host Speechless
Tim Walz Changes His Story Again About Being in China During Tiananmen Square...
Zuckerberg Says He Regrets Censorship, So Why Is Meta Still Trying to Interfere...
GOP Congresswoman's Husband Stranded in NC Home
Vance Brings the Receipts for Debate Claim Moderator Challenged Him On
There's a Big Problem With the DCCC's New 'Man on the Street' Interview...
This 'Republican' Is Now Going to Campaign With Harris
Newsom Gets Bad News About His Law on Election 'Deepfakes'
Colin Allred Prioritizes Protecting Radical LGBTQ+ Policies While Alienating Texas Values
Iran's Puny President
Fact Check: Correcting Walz's Debate Lies on the Border Crisis, Abortion
Tipsheet

Hung Cao Annihilates Tim Kaine in Senate Debate

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  October 03, 2024 11:45 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

On Wednesday evening, Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine was destroyed by Republican challenger Hung Cao during their first and only debate. 

According to a poll published shortly after the debate, Cao was the winner, with 75 percent support to Kaine’s 25 percent support, according to WRIC.

Advertisement

Cao, who is an immigrant, came to the United States with his parents as a refugee from Vietnam in 1975. He is a retired Navy captain and served with special operations in Iraq, Afghanistan and Somalia. He attended the United States Naval Academy. 

In the debate, the candidates were questioned about military recruitment numbers dipping. Cao pointed out that the woke agenda that has permeated the military in recent years is to blame. 

"When you're using a drag queen to recruit for the Navy, that's not the people we want. What we need is alpha males and alpha females who are gonna rip out their own guts, eat ‘em and ask for seconds,” Cao said. “Those are young men and women that are going to win wars.”

When the audience began to clap, the moderator, Deanna Allbrittin, immediately asked them to be silent. 

Cao was pressed about illegal immigration, specifically, if he’d support mass deportations.

“Do you support mass deportation of all undocumented immigrants?” Cao was asked. 

“Immigration is very near and dear to my heart. When Vietnam fell, we had nowhere to go and America brought us in. My parents waited in line for seven, we all did, for seven years, to get our citizenship,” Cao said. “The last thing that my dad had hang over his bed when he passed away two years ago was his naturalization certificate.”

Recommended

What Trump's Niece Posted on Social Media Was Beyond Unnecessary Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“I love this country so much that I wrote a blank check up to including my life to defend it for 25 years…to anybody who wants to come here, don’t ask for the American dream if you’re not willing to obey American laws and embrace the American culture…that’s the no. 1 criteria coming into the country. If you come here illegally, then you need to leave, especially if you’re a violent crime person,” he said, adding that there are 13,000 convicted murders and 16,000 convicted rapists that came across under the Biden administration’s watch.

Cao was asked again if he supports mass deportations. 

“If you came here illegally, you’re basically screwing up the whole system…you can’t jump the line,” he said.

The moderators tried to silence the audience again when Cao stated, “never go against an Asian when it comes to math.” 

"Honestly, of the 227 bills that Senator Kaine has proposed, only three of them made it through… That's a 99% failure rate,” Cao said.

Advertisement

"Check the tape on that. That's completely wrong," Kaine retorted.

"There's two truths in the world, okay? Never walk into a target store wearing a red shirt and never go against an Asian when it comes to math. Trust me,” Cao said. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Trump's Niece Posted on Social Media Was Beyond Unnecessary Matt Vespa
What a Trump Impeachment Witness Said on This Segment Left the Host Speechless Matt Vespa
JD Vance’s Debate Performance Shows This Guy Is a Conservative Superstar Kurt Schlichter
Kamala's Disgraceful Offer to Hurricane Helene Victims Matt Vespa
Walz’s Answer On Basic Question Demonstrates Why He And Harris Shouldn't Be Allowed Anywhere Near Power Derek Hunter
Is This Joe Biden's 'Scariest' Moment Yet? Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
What Trump's Niece Posted on Social Media Was Beyond Unnecessary Matt Vespa
Advertisement