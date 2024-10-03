Hung Cao Annihilates Tim Kaine in Senate Debate

On Wednesday evening, Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine was destroyed by Republican challenger Hung Cao during their first and only debate.

According to a poll published shortly after the debate, Cao was the winner, with 75 percent support to Kaine’s 25 percent support, according to WRIC.

Cao, who is an immigrant, came to the United States with his parents as a refugee from Vietnam in 1975. He is a retired Navy captain and served with special operations in Iraq, Afghanistan and Somalia. He attended the United States Naval Academy.

In the debate, the candidates were questioned about military recruitment numbers dipping. Cao pointed out that the woke agenda that has permeated the military in recent years is to blame.

"When you're using a drag queen to recruit for the Navy, that's not the people we want. What we need is alpha males and alpha females who are gonna rip out their own guts, eat ‘em and ask for seconds,” Cao said. “Those are young men and women that are going to win wars.”

When the audience began to clap, the moderator, Deanna Allbrittin, immediately asked them to be silent.

Cao was pressed about illegal immigration, specifically, if he’d support mass deportations.

“Do you support mass deportation of all undocumented immigrants?” Cao was asked.

“Immigration is very near and dear to my heart. When Vietnam fell, we had nowhere to go and America brought us in. My parents waited in line for seven, we all did, for seven years, to get our citizenship,” Cao said. “The last thing that my dad had hang over his bed when he passed away two years ago was his naturalization certificate.”

“I love this country so much that I wrote a blank check up to including my life to defend it for 25 years…to anybody who wants to come here, don’t ask for the American dream if you’re not willing to obey American laws and embrace the American culture…that’s the no. 1 criteria coming into the country. If you come here illegally, then you need to leave, especially if you’re a violent crime person,” he said, adding that there are 13,000 convicted murders and 16,000 convicted rapists that came across under the Biden administration’s watch.

Cao was asked again if he supports mass deportations.

“If you came here illegally, you’re basically screwing up the whole system…you can’t jump the line,” he said.

The moderators tried to silence the audience again when Cao stated, “never go against an Asian when it comes to math.”

"Honestly, of the 227 bills that Senator Kaine has proposed, only three of them made it through… That's a 99% failure rate,” Cao said.

"Check the tape on that. That's completely wrong," Kaine retorted.

"There's two truths in the world, okay? Never walk into a target store wearing a red shirt and never go against an Asian when it comes to math. Trust me,” Cao said.