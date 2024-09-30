Biden and Harris' Response to Hurricane Helene Is Part of a Disturbing Pattern
Tipsheet

Democrat Rep. Says Harris Is 'Underwater' in This Blue State

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  September 30, 2024 9:30 AM
Michigan Democrat Rep. Elissa Slotkin told donors last week that internal polling from her Senate campaign shows Vice President Kamala Harris “underwater” in Michigan, according to a report from Axios

"I'm not feeling my best right now about where we are on Kamala Harris in a place like Michigan," Slotkin reportedly said. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) was reportedly on the call. 

"We have her underwater in our polling," Slotkin added.

Other polls from recent weeks show Harris up by about 2.4 points in Michigan, Axios added. 

On Sunday, a new poll from The New York Times and Siena College found that Harris and former President Donald Trump are “neck and neck” in Michigan and Wisconsin (via NYT):

With less than 40 days until Election Day, the race is essentially tied in Michigan, with Ms. Harris receiving 48 percent support among likely voters and Mr. Trump garnering 47 percent — well within the poll’s margin of error. In Wisconsin, a state where polls have a history of overstating support for Democrats, Ms. Harris holds 49 percent to Mr. Trump’s 47 percent.

The polling results fit a recurring theme with voters in battleground states: Many tend to believe that Mr. Trump’s time in office helped people like them, and they worry that Ms. Harris’s policies would hurt people like them.

In Ohio, Trump leads by six points. His vice president, Sen. JD Vance, represents Ohio. In the Senate race, however, Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown is ahead of his Republican opponent, Bernie Moreno.

In Wisconsin, Trump “remains broadly disliked,” the Times wrote, but “interviews with those polled show that Ms. Harris faces a challenge in winning over voters who cannot bring themselves to support the former president.”

In both Wisconsin and Michigan, voters were almost equally likely to say that Harris’ policies would help as they are to say that her policies would hurt, 41 percent to 40 percent. Forty-six percent of voters in each state say that Trump’s policies would help them. 

