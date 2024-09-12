Congress: The FBI Is Slow Rolling Information About the Guy Who Tried to...
Here’s What Newsom Said About Kamala Harris Not Doing Interviews on the Campaign Trail

Madeline Leesman
September 12, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

In an interview this week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said that he believes that Vice President Kamala Harris should be doing interviews leading up to the election.

Newsom made the remarks on CBS Mornings.

In the interview, Newsom said he does not agree with Harris stating that she is the underdog in the race. 

“I think the momentum is with us…there’s a fresh air related to her. He’s [Trump] about the past. She’s about the future…this is the easiest election in my lifetime,” the governor claimed.

When asked about Harris’ flip-flops on many issues, Newsom retorted that she’s “modestly shifted positions.”

“You gotta give me a break. How about the flip-flop-flip of Donald Trump on abortion…on marijuana…TikTok?” he responded.

"Should she be out there more letting people know…People think she’s running from the media, she doesn’t want to sit down…Should she be doing more interaction with the media?” Gayle King asked.

“That’s up to the campaign, I’m not here to advise in that respect,” Newsom said. 

“I think absolutely that she should do that, but that’s up to her,” he added.

Late last month, Townhall covered how Newsom mocked Harris’ path to becoming the Democratic nominee for president. 

On the “Pod Save America” podcast, Newsom was asked about the last-minute “switch” of President Joe Biden deciding to drop out of the race and Harris becoming the nominee shortly after. 

“The switch,” Newsom said and laughed.

“We went through a very open process, a very inclusive process,” Newsom said sarcastically. “It was bottom-up, I don’t know if you know that. That’s what I’ve been told to say.”

“A 30-minute convention, you know, between a tweet and then another tweet,” the governor said.

