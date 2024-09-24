Kamala Harris Said She'd Support Ending the Filibuster. Here's Why.

Vice President Kamala Harris said Tuesday that she supports killing the filibuster to pass federal legislation protecting abortion rights.

Harris made the remarks in an interview with Wisconsin Public Radio. In the interview, Harris reiterated her support for restoring the protections of Roe v. Wade, which allowed for nearly all abortions.

“I think we should eliminate the filibuster for Roe, and get us to the point where 51 votes would be what we need to actually put back in law the protections for reproductive freedom and for the ability of every person and every woman to make decisions about their own body and not have their government tell them what to do,” Harris said.

Harris urged the listeners to re-elect Democrat pro-abortion Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

As Townhall covered, Harris is a pro-abortion extremist who supports no limits on abortion.

Since Roe fell, Harris and other Democrats have peddled lies that women who are experiencing miscarriages have been denied health treatment and nearly died. As a result, Harris has made abortion rights a central issue in her campaign. Again and again, she has blamed former President Donald Trump for a so-called “health crisis” stemming from women not being able to access abortion. During his tenure as president, Trump appointed Supreme Court justices who helped overturn Roe.

Not to mention, Harris has flip-flopped on several issues, including fracking, the border crisis, and the Second Amendment, in an attempt to garner support.