Flashback: Kamala Harris Said Authorities Should Be Able to 'Walk Into' Homes and Inspect Guns

A resurfaced clip from 2007 showed that Vice President Kamala Harris said that she supports authorities entering people’s homes and inspecting their firearms.

According to The Daily Wire, Harris made the remarks while speaking to reporters during a press conference about a law that was being introduced. Harris helped pen the law.

“We’re going to require responsible behaviors among everybody in the community, and just because you legally possess a gun in the sanctity of your locked home doesn’t mean that we’re not going to walk into that home and check to see if you’re being responsible and safe in the way you conduct your affairs,” Harris said in her remarks to the reporters.

The National Rifle Association (NRA) shared the clip on X this week.

The Trump campaign also shared the clip, calling Harris an “anti-gun RADICAL.”

This week, Harris said in an interview with Oprah that she is a gun owner. She also claimed that if anyone tries to come into her home, “they’re getting shot.”