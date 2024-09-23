Remember How Kamala Harris Said She’d Gun Down an Intruder in Her Home? Well…

Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign clarified that her comment in an interview with Oprah Winfrey stating that she’d shoot an intruder in her home was a “joke.”

To recap, Harris said in the interview that she is a gun owner.

"If someone breaks into my house they're getting shot --- Probably should not have said that, but my staff will deal with that later,” she said as she cackled.

Harris: "I'm a gun owner, Tim Walz is a gun owner"



Oprah: "I did not know that!"



Harris: "If someone breaks into my house they're getting shot --- Probably should not have said that, but my staff will deal with that later" pic.twitter.com/hiZWc7YWYt — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) September 20, 2024

Over the weekend, Harris campaign adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms said that this was meant to be a joke.

“It was a joke, and she knew that we would still be talking about it today, but I think it‘s important that people know that the vice president respects the right to bear arms, that she supports the Second Amendment, but she wants responsible gun ownership and she wants our communities to be safe,” Bottoms said in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, according to The Hill.

Bottoms added that the comment was meant to “humanize” Harris.

While Harris is suddenly trying to act like she’s pro-Second Amendment, her record shows otherwise. This month, a resurfaced clip showed that she supported legislation in California that would allow authorities to enter people’s homes and inspect their guns, which Townhall covered.