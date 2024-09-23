Is This Hamas Mastermind Dead?
Is This Why a Reporter's Relationship With RFK Jr. Got Exposed?
CNN Guest Drops a Reality Check on the 'Ohio Haitians Revived Springfield' Narrative
What Is Kamala Even Talking About Here?
Vapid Celebrities For Kamala Harris
Routh Allegedly Wrote a Very Disturbing Letter Months Ago About Trump. Why Did...
Why the SEC Wants Sanctions Against Musk
Feds Raid Homes of Interim NYPD Commissioner a Week After His Predecessor Resigned...
This May Be the Greatest Thing to Come Out of Trump's 'Eating the...
The Three Branches of Rule
It’s All They Have
The Deep State vs. the People
Why a 7-Eleven Is Closing in DC After Just One Year of Opening
All Roads Lead to Tehran
Tipsheet

Remember How Kamala Harris Said She’d Gun Down an Intruder in Her Home? Well…

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  September 23, 2024 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign clarified that her comment in an interview with Oprah Winfrey stating that she’d shoot an intruder in her home was a “joke.”

Advertisement

To recap, Harris said in the interview that she is a gun owner.

"If someone breaks into my house they're getting shot --- Probably should not have said that, but my staff will deal with that later,” she said as she cackled.

Over the weekend, Harris campaign adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms said that this was meant to be a joke.

“It was a joke, and she knew that we would still be talking about it today, but I think it‘s important that people know that the vice president respects the right to bear arms, that she supports the Second Amendment, but she wants responsible gun ownership and she wants our communities to be safe,” Bottoms said in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, according to The Hill.

Recommended

Oh Yeah, They Tried To Kill The President … I Forgot About That Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Bottoms added that the comment was meant to “humanize” Harris.

While Harris is suddenly trying to act like she’s pro-Second Amendment, her record shows otherwise. This month, a resurfaced clip showed that she supported legislation in California that would allow authorities to enter people’s homes and inspect their guns, which Townhall covered.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh Yeah, They Tried To Kill The President … I Forgot About That Kurt Schlichter
Is This Why a Reporter's Relationship With RFK Jr. Got Exposed? Matt Vespa
CNN Guest Drops a Reality Check on the 'Ohio Haitians Revived Springfield' Narrative Matt Vespa
Routh Allegedly Wrote a Very Disturbing Letter Months Ago About Trump. Why Did DOJ Release It? Leah Barkoukis
Why a 7-Eleven Is Closing in DC After Just One Year of Opening Mia Cathell
You Think This Endorsement Is Going to Give Kamala's Team Heartburn? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oh Yeah, They Tried To Kill The President … I Forgot About That Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement