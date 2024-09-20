Kamala’s Latest Stomach-Churning Fakery
Investigation Launched Into Iran Sending Democrats Hacked Trump Campaign Info
UPDATE: Israel Takes Out Dozens of Top Hezbollah Terrorists in Precision Strike
JD Vance Delivered Another Masterclass in Obliterating the Media
Will We Be Allowed to Win?
Anyone Notice What Was Odd About the First Biden Cabinet Meeting in 11...
How the White House Tried to Clean Up Biden's Latest False Claim
Trump Has One Regret About the Debate
YIKES: Was This Kamala's Most Awkward Moment Yet?
Acting Secret Service Director Gives Update Regarding First Trump Assassination Attempt
Post-Debate Poll Shares Telling Details About That 'Bounce' for Kamala Harris
California City Sues the State Over Law Attacking Parents' Rights
House Unanimously Votes to Increase Trump's Secret Service Protection
This U.S. Landmark Will Revert Back to Its Native American Name
Tipsheet

Here's How Many American Voters Support Taylor Swift After Her Kamala Harris Endorsement

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  September 20, 2024 3:30 PM
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

After the debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris on Sept. 10, singer Taylor Swift endorsed Harris to her 284 million Instagram followers. 

Advertisement

As Townhall covered, Swift said her vote for Harris was influenced by her stances on "woke" issues like abortion. 

“Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight,” Swift wrote. “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

She added that she felt “heartened and impressed” by Walz because he protects her right to kill her unborn children. 

Swift's plan may have backfired, as a poll showed that more voters said that her endorsement would turn them away from voting for Harris than support her. 


A poll released by The New York Times, Philadelphia Inquirer and Siena College on Thursday found that less than half of likely 2024 presidential election voters have a favorable opinion of Swift after her endorsement of Harris. 

Recommended

YIKES: Was This Kamala's Most Awkward Moment Yet? Guy Benson
Advertisement

The numbers show that 44 percent of likely voters nationally have a favorable opinion of Swift, while 34 percent have unfavorable views of her. Twenty-two percent of voters said they “don’t know” their views about her.

Broken down by political party, 70 percent of Democrats said they have a favorable view of Swift. Only 23 percent of Republicans said the same. 

According to the same poll, 47 percent of voters view Trump favorably, while 51 percent view him unfavorably. Harris is viewed favorably by 48 percent of voters and unfavorably by 49 percent.

After the debate, Trump responded to Swift’s endorsement of Harris, stating “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

YIKES: Was This Kamala's Most Awkward Moment Yet? Guy Benson
Anyone Notice What Was Odd About the First Biden Cabinet Meeting in 11 Months? Matt Vespa
UPDATE: Israel Takes Out Dozens of Top Hezbollah Terrorists in Precision Strike Katie Pavlich
Not Even Oprah Could Save Kamala Harris' Word Salad Fiasco During Livestream Event Matt Vespa
JD Vance Leaves New York Times Reporter Speechless, Proves Why Trump Picked Him Townhall Video
JD Vance Delivered Another Masterclass in Obliterating the Media Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
YIKES: Was This Kamala's Most Awkward Moment Yet? Guy Benson
Advertisement