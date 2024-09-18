Why Is the Acting Secret Service Director Heaping Praise on Mayorkas?
The Usual Suspects Are Very Mad Terrorists Are Dying
Why Was Iran's 'Diplomat' Carrying a Hezbollah Pager?
Here's the One Thing JD Vance Is Unwilling to Call The New York...
The Teamsters Just Delivered a Body Blow to Kamala
Michigan Dem Has a Warning for Harris
Kamala Harris Still Has the Worst Answers on What to Do About Grocery...
Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates for the First Time in Four Years
Poll Shows a Close Race in Wisconsin
Columnist Engages in Quite the Distraction on Tim Walz's Stolen Valor
Did Kamala Harris Incite the Assassination Attempt Against Her Opponent?
Should Anyone Be Surprised by the Recent Allegations Against ABC News?
Trans People Were 'Overestimated' in the Census in Two Countries
The Contrast Between How Virginia Performs Against Its Competitors Is Something Else
Tipsheet

A ‘Trans’ Actor Was Nominated for ‘Best Supporting Actress’

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  September 18, 2024 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Armando Franca

A male actor who identifies as a woman was nominated for an Emmy for “Best Supporting Actress.”

Nava Mau received a nomination for his role in the series “Baby Reindeer.”

Advertisement

In an interview with Laverne Cox, another man who “identifies” as a transgender woman, Mau said that trans people have been “fighting” to tell their stories. 

"That's who we are as trans people: We are humans, first and foremost," Mau said, according to USA TODAY. "Yes, it's an LGBT show, it's a show that has a trans character on it, and it's also just a really good show. Ultimately, I hope we get to be all that we are on screen."

Mau claimed that trans people are “dehumanized in ways that are unimaginable, and there’s so much misinformation out there about us.”

In an interview with Variety, Mau said that he is a trans “advocate.”

“It made me reflect on what the reality is for trans people, which is that we do have to come up against and break through so many barriers just to survive,” Mau said. “For us to get to pursue our dreams, it is remarkable and groundbreaking.”

Recommended

The Teamsters Just Delivered a Body Blow to Kamala Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Townhall has covered time and time again how so-called “transgender” women have taken away awards and opportunities for females. This has occurred in sports, beauty pageants, and brand partnerships

In one case, a “trans” influencer named Dylan Mulvaney partnered with Bud Light to promote their products. A massive backlash ensued, as Townhall covered.

“Consumers have made a choice,” an executive at a Texas-based beer distributor told the New York Post. “They have left [Bud Light] and that’s how it’s going to be. I don’t envision a big percentage of them coming back.” 

Tags: TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Teamsters Just Delivered a Body Blow to Kamala Matt Vespa
A New Round of Devices Are Blowing Up Hezbollah Terrorists Katie Pavlich
Here's the One Thing JD Vance Is Unwilling to Call The New York Times Matt Vespa
Why Was Iran's 'Diplomat' Carrying a Hezbollah Pager? Katie Pavlich
The Usual Suspects Are Very Mad Terrorists Are Dying Katie Pavlich
Michigan Dem Has a Warning for Harris Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Teamsters Just Delivered a Body Blow to Kamala Matt Vespa
Advertisement