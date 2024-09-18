A ‘Trans’ Actor Was Nominated for ‘Best Supporting Actress’

A male actor who identifies as a woman was nominated for an Emmy for “Best Supporting Actress.”

Nava Mau received a nomination for his role in the series “Baby Reindeer.”

Advertisement

Baby Reindeer's Nava Mau, making history as the first transgender woman nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series. (📸: Getty) pic.twitter.com/V8BCnxHD0d — Netflix (@netflix) September 16, 2024

In an interview with Laverne Cox, another man who “identifies” as a transgender woman, Mau said that trans people have been “fighting” to tell their stories.

"That's who we are as trans people: We are humans, first and foremost," Mau said, according to USA TODAY. "Yes, it's an LGBT show, it's a show that has a trans character on it, and it's also just a really good show. Ultimately, I hope we get to be all that we are on screen."

Mau claimed that trans people are “dehumanized in ways that are unimaginable, and there’s so much misinformation out there about us.”

In an interview with Variety, Mau said that he is a trans “advocate.”

“It made me reflect on what the reality is for trans people, which is that we do have to come up against and break through so many barriers just to survive,” Mau said. “For us to get to pursue our dreams, it is remarkable and groundbreaking.”

Townhall has covered time and time again how so-called “transgender” women have taken away awards and opportunities for females. This has occurred in sports, beauty pageants, and brand partnerships.

In one case, a “trans” influencer named Dylan Mulvaney partnered with Bud Light to promote their products. A massive backlash ensued, as Townhall covered.

“Consumers have made a choice,” an executive at a Texas-based beer distributor told the New York Post. “They have left [Bud Light] and that’s how it’s going to be. I don’t envision a big percentage of them coming back.”