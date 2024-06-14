I Found Something Kamala Is Good at and It's a Problem
Biden Demands More Gun Control After SCOTUS Shoots Down the Administrative State
It's Time to Crush Our Opponents
The DOJ Says It 'Determined' Attorney General Merrick Garland Is Innocent
The Latest Case of a CCP-Linked Individual Threatening America's Economic Interests, Natio...
WHCA Weighs in After Biden Scolds Reporter for Not Playing by 'the Rules'
Ingraham: If Trump Wins, MAGA Coalition Could Be in Power for Decades
Judge Blocks Biden's Updated Title IX Regulations in Four States
House Passes NDAA With Key Pro-Life Provisions
Expect to Keep Hearing This Democratic Talking Point After New Poll
'Sit Down': AOC Called Out for Condemning Pro-Hamas Protests
Here's Why Left-Wing Groups Are Suing the Biden Administration
Another Poll Shows Big Trouble for Biden
Father’s Day With Hamas Terrorists
Tipsheet

Lia Thomas' Former Teammate Weighs in After He Is Banned From Competing in Women's Sports

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  June 14, 2024 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Josh Reynolds

This week, one of Will “Lia” Thomas’ former teammates demanded an apology for being forced to share a locker room with Thomas and undressed around him “18 times a week.”

Advertisement

The former University of Pennsylvania swimmer, Paula Scanlan, made the remark on X (formerly Twitter) after news broke that Thomas would be barred from competing against women in the Olympics, which Townhall covered

“Okay, but is anyone going to apologize for forcing us to undress with him 18 times a week?” Scanlan wrote. 

In January, Townhall reported how Thomas was engaged in a “secret” legal battle in hopes of overturning a rule established by World Aquatics prohibiting males who think they’re “transgender” from competing against women. Thomas had asked the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland to overturn the rules, which he claimed were “discriminatory.”

Two years ago, Thomas selfishly competed against female athletes at the college level after competing on the men’s team at UPenn for three years. He robbed deserving female athletes of awards and opportunities. Not to mention, he made women like Scanlan, who is a sexual assault survivor, feel uncomfortable in their spaces. 

Recommended

Democrat Left Speechless When Asked to Name Trump’s Crimes Townhall Video
Advertisement

In an interview with Matt Walsh last year, Scanlan explained that she found out in the fall of 2019 that Thomas, one of the leaders of the men’s swim team, would be “transitioning to the women’s team” after taking hormone replacement therapy for a year.

“It [the locker room] was uncomfortable. I did notice a few girls – there’s a few bathroom stalls in the bathroom – and I did notice some girls changing in the bathroom stalls for practice, which I’ve never really seen that before,” Scanlan said. “For me personally, the biggest thing was, when you’re changing, there’s all these people talking in the background, all these women’s voices, and then all of a sudden you hear a man’s voice. I’d always kind of jump a little bit [hearing Thomas’ voice].”

Scanlan explained that the girls were scared into silence by the school’s athletic department. 

“There was something going on in that athletic department that wanted to keep us quiet. And I was like, ‘this is getting scary,’” Scanlan explained. She said that girls were told in a meeting, without Thomas present, “do not talk to the media, you will regret it.”

Advertisement

“Another thing they said is, ‘Lia’s swimming is non-negotiable,’ and then they provided us with counseling services to help us be okay with Lia swimming,” she added. “I was petrified.”

“They [UPenn] continued to tell us that our opinions were wrong and if we had an issue with it we were the problem,” she said, adding that they made the girls think their future jobs were on the line if they spoke out.

“They effectively silenced us even within talking to each other,” she said, adding that she held out hope that an institution like the NCAA would step in and “do the right thing.” Instead, the NCAA, as well as other institutions, allowed Thomas to continue to compete.

“Looking back, I don’t know why I ever even trusted that they might,” Scanlan acknowledged. “These institutions failed us.” 

Tags: TRANSGENDER SPORTS TRANSGENDER ATHLETES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrat Left Speechless When Asked to Name Trump’s Crimes Townhall Video
There's Been an Update Regarding the Hunter Biden Laptop Lawsuit Against Rudy Giuliani Leah Barkoukis
'China's Going to Hate It': How States Are Preparing for War in the Pacific Spencer Brown
'Sit Down': AOC Called Out for Condemning Pro-Hamas Protests Rebecca Downs
I Found Something Kamala Is Good at and It's a Problem Katie Pavlich
Election Forecaster Makes Several Race Changes in Favor of Republicans Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Democrat Left Speechless When Asked to Name Trump’s Crimes Townhall Video
Advertisement