Remember That 'Migrant Influencer' Who Urged Illegals to Squat in Americans' Homes? Well...

The illegal alien influencer who encouraged so-called “asylum seekers” to squat in Americans’ homes was ordered deported.

To recap, illegal alien Leonel Moreno went viral on TikTok earlier this year for encouraging other illegals to “invade” homes in the states and invoke squatters’ rights, which Townhall covered.

In the video he posted, Moreno said, “If a house is not inhabited, we can seize it,” and boasted that he has “African friends” who’ve “already taken about seven homes.” Moreno said he thinks that invading homes will be his “next business.”

Holy smokes. Tiktoker is advising illegals on how to take over Americans’ homes via progressive squatters’ rights laws. This tiktoker boasts that his friends already took over 7 homes. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/y03Cag77xA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 20, 2024

Predictably, the video caught the attention of many elected officials and the feds. Then, another report broke that Moreno was on the run from immigration because he absconded from the detention program he was placed in after he illegally crossed the border in 2022.

In April, Moreno was arrested by the ICE Detroit field office. He was caught in Gahanna, Ohio. Afterwards, reports broke that he was under investigation for federal gun charges.

This week, the New York Post reported that an Ohio-based immigration judge ordered Moreno, 27, a Venezuelan national, be removed from the United States on Sept 9. However, Venezuela is not accepting deportation flights from the United States (via NYP):

Earlier this year, President Nicolás Maduro’s administration stopped accepting flights of migrants deported from the US and Mexico in retaliation for Washington reimposing economic sanctions on the South American country, the Wall Street Journal reported. The US said Caracas had failed to restore democratic order, the outlet explained. The almost weekly flights from the US to Venezuela came to a halt in late January, US officials told the Journal.

In Aurora, Colorado, the violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua has terrorized a community and taken over apartment complexes, which Townhall covered.