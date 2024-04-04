Watch What Happens When a Virginia Police Officer Comes Upon an Illegal 'Street...
Illegal Alien Influencer Who Urged Others to Invade American Homes Is Under Investigation for Gun Charges

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  April 04, 2024 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Gregory Bull

An illegal alien who went viral on TikTok for urging others to invade American homes and invoke squatters’ rights and was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is under investigation for federal gun charges, according to a report from the New York Post. 

Reportedly, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has been in contact with ICE over Leonel Moreno, a Venezuelan national, who is in the United States illegally (via NYP):

The exact charges are not known, but sources said they would likely be brought under a section of the Gun Control Act which prohibits those on parole from possessing, shipping, transporting or receiving firearms or ammunition.

Moreno crossed into the US illegally in 2022 but was allowed to stay in the country on a Biden administration-approved parole scheme.

He was arrested by authorities on the outskirts of Columbus, Ohio, on March 29 after he failed to appear for required check-ins with officers, and months of his incendiary social media posts.

In a statement, the Geauga County Jail confirmed to The Post that Moreno is in custody there. 

To recap, Moreno said in a viral TikTok video, “If a house is not inhabited, we can seize it,” referring to illegal immigrants, and boasted that he has “African friends” who’ve “already taken about seven homes.” In the video, Moreno said he thought that invading homes would be his “next business.”

Predictably, the video went viral, with many users flagging the government in the comments of the video, urging officials to get involved. 

Shortly after, Moreno was arrested by the ICE Detroit field office and is now in federal custody. He was reportedly caught in Gahanna, Ohio.

Around the time of the controversy surrounding Moreno, Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law removing squatters’ rights in the state.

“We even have illegal aliens taking to social media instructing other foreigners how to come into this country and commandeer property. They have gotten involved in this,” DeSantis said in remarks. “What passes muster in New York and California does not pass muster here. You are not going to be able to commandeer somebody’s private property and expect to get away with it. We are, in the state of Florida, ending squatters’ scam once and for all.”

