Planes Collide on Tarmac in Atlanta

Two airplanes collided at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday, resulting in a Delta plane’s vertical stabilizer being torn off.

According to The New York Times, two Delta Air Lines planes collided on the tarmac. No injuries were reported.

One of the planes, an Airbus A350, was taxiing when its wingtip reportedly struck the tail of another plane, a Bombardier CRJ-900, around 10:07 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration told the outlet.

The Airbus was scheduled to fly to Tokyo, Japan. The Bombardier was scheduled to fly to Lafayette, Louisiana. The smaller plane that was damaged was operated by Endeavor, a Delta subsidiary.

“The F.A.A. will investigate the incident, which occurred at the intersection of two taxiways,” the agency said in a statement. “While Delta Air Lines Flight 295 was taxiing for departure at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, its wingtip struck the tail of Endeavor Air Flight 5526."

Plane’s tail torn apart after collision on taxiway in Atlanta https://t.co/1FQ7mjZOM5 pic.twitter.com/tJTprYKqZ3 — New York Post (@nypost) September 10, 2024

This is the same airport where two team members were killed and one was injured when a tire exploded at a Delta Air Lines Facility, the Times noted.

Reportedly, there were 221 passengers on the Airbus and 56 customers on the regional jet.

Jason Adams, a meteorologist for an ABC affiliate in Florida, said he was on the plane bound for Lafayette to cover Tropical Storm Francine.

“Very jarring, metal scraping sounds then loud bangs. We’re fine. No fire or smoke,” he wrote on X.