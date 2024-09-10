Victim Advocate Rips Democrats Over Claims of 'Exploitation'
We Need to Fight Kamala With Everything We've Got.
Comrade Kamala Debate Special: 60% Off VIP Membership
Team Trump Details the 'High Bar' Kamala Has to Clear on Debate Night
Here's What Left a CNN Host Stunned Regarding Kamala Harris' Record
More Bad News Hits Kamala on Night of Crucial Debate With Trump
Massie Rips Both Parties in Exposing What's Really Happening With Stopgap Spending Plan
One Photo Shows How Tim Walz's Attempted Mockery of JD Vance Backfired
On Debate Night, Americans Have Over 27,000 Reasons to Fire Kamala Harris
Harris Spokesperson Calls Her Support for Taxpayer-Funded Gender Surgeries for Illegals a...
Rejecting Kamala: Why 2024 Will Be the Year Minority Voters Take a Stand
Gov. Cuomo Will Testify Before Congress. Here's Why.
Harris Was Clear 'We Need to Reimagine How We Are Creating Safety,' New...
Shocking News Developments: Illegal Immigrants' Ongoing Crime Spree
Tipsheet

Planes Collide on Tarmac in Atlanta

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  September 10, 2024 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File

Two airplanes collided at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday, resulting in a Delta plane’s vertical stabilizer being torn off. 

According to The New York Times, two Delta Air Lines planes collided on the tarmac. No injuries were reported.

Advertisement

One of the planes, an Airbus A350, was taxiing when its wingtip reportedly struck the tail of another plane, a Bombardier CRJ-900, around 10:07 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration told the outlet. 

The Airbus was scheduled to fly to Tokyo, Japan. The Bombardier was scheduled to fly to Lafayette, Louisiana. The smaller plane that was damaged was operated by Endeavor, a Delta subsidiary. 

“The F.A.A. will investigate the incident, which occurred at the intersection of two taxiways,” the agency said in a statement. “While Delta Air Lines Flight 295 was taxiing for departure at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, its wingtip struck the tail of Endeavor Air Flight 5526."

This is the same airport where two team members were killed and one was injured when a tire exploded at a Delta Air Lines Facility, the Times noted. 

Recommended

More Bad News Hits Kamala on Night of Crucial Debate With Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Reportedly, there were 221 passengers on the Airbus and 56 customers on the regional jet.

Jason Adams, a meteorologist for an ABC affiliate in Florida, said he was on the plane bound for Lafayette to cover Tropical Storm Francine.

“Very jarring, metal scraping sounds then loud bangs. We’re fine. No fire or smoke,” he wrote on X.

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

More Bad News Hits Kamala on Night of Crucial Debate With Trump Matt Vespa
Here's What Left a CNN Host Stunned Regarding Kamala Harris' Record Matt Vespa
Shocking News Developments: Illegal Immigrants' Ongoing Crime Spree Guy Benson
Victim Advocate Rips Democrats Over Claims of 'Exploitation' Katie Pavlich
What We Know About the Haitians Taking Over This Ohio Town Mia Cathell
CNN Commentator Has a Total Meltdown When Scott Jennings Wrecks Her Point With One Question Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
More Bad News Hits Kamala on Night of Crucial Debate With Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement