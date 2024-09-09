The Memes From the Haitian Invasion of Ohio Have Been Gold
‘It Sickened Me’: Tulsi Gabbard Reacts to Dick Cheney’s Endorsement of Kamala Harris

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  September 09, 2024 2:45 PM
Laura Ruminski/West Hawaii Today via AP

Former Hawaii congresswoman and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard reacted to former Rep. Liz Cheney’s announcement that she would vote for Vice President Kamala Harris. Liz Cheney clarified that her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, would vote for Harris as well. 

“I have a very simple message for my Democrat friends, my independent friends, those who may not be sure about who they’re voting for in this election, Dick Cheney has just made the choice very clear, a vote for Kamala Harris is a vote for Dick Cheney, the architect of everything that has gone wrong in the Middle East for the last few decades,” Gabbard said in Colorado Springs on Friday.

“We got a lot of you who probably served in the Middle East like I did. And, so, it sickened me, Tucker, to read those words today, both from Dick Cheney, Liz Cheney and Kamala Harris. Because, we have people who we care very much about who were killed in those wars because of Dick Cheney,” Gabbard told Tucker Carlson. 

“Kamala Harris has told us all we need to know about what kind of commander-in-chief she would be,” Gabbard concluded. “I would not trust her for a moment with the lives of my brothers and sisters in uniform.”

As Townhall covered, Cheney (R-WY) endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election at a Duke University event titled “Defending Democracy.”

“Because we are here in North Carolina, I think it is crucially important for people to recognize … that Trump poses something that should prevent people from voting for him, but I don’t believe we have the luxury of writing in candidates' names — particularly in swing states,” Liz Cheney said.

“As a conservative, as someone who believes in and cares about the Constitution, I have thought deeply about this and because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump but I will be voting for Kamala Harris,” she added.

In an interview, Liz Cheney confirmed that her father would also vote for Harris, Then, Dick Cheney put out a statement affirming this. 

“He can never be trusted with power again,” the statement said, referring to former President Donald Trump. “As citizens, we each have a duty to put country above partisanship to defend our Constitution. That is why I will be casting my vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.” 

