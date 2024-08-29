Biden Knew His Gaza Pier Would Be a Dangerous Disaster and Did It...
Tipsheet

This State Can Restrict So-Called 'Gender-Affirming Care,' Court Rules

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  August 29, 2024 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

On Monday, a federal appeals court ruled that a Florida law banning so-called “gender-affirming care” can be enforced while legal challenges play out. 

The law protects children from harmful services like hormone therapy and puberty blockers. In addition, transgender adults are required to only receive treatment from a doctor and not a registered nurse or another provider.

The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals handed down the 2-1 decision. In June, U.S. District Judge Judge Robert Hinkle had blocked the law. 

Predictably, left-wing transgender advocates slammed the appeals court’s ruling. 

Jon Harris Maurer, the public policy director for LGBTQ+ rights group Equality Florida, characterized the law as government intrusion into “vital health care” in an interview with the Associated Press.

“We have parents, understandably very concerned about their children’s wellbeing, who want to make sure that they have the right to make the best decisions for their kids,” Maurer said. “This ruling puts back in place a law that interferes with that. And it puts their kids and their families at risk.”

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, doctors who violate the law could face jail time and/or loss of their medical license. It could leave them liable to civil penalties for up to 20 years.

Libs of TikTok described the ruling as a “huge win” on X.

Trump Takes the Lead While Harris Can't Answer a Simple Interview Question Sarah Arnold
Over 20 states have enacted laws protecting children from transgender ideology. This includes bans on transgender athletes from playing in women’s sports and bans on these kinds of health services. 

Florida’s law, specifically, has been halted since June, when U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle deemed the law unconstitutional.

At the time, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said, “We are going to stand up for duly enacted statutes. We’re going to stand up for protecting the innocence of these kids.”

