BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard Endorses Donald Trump

On Monday, former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard endorsed former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race.

Gabbard announced her endorsement at a Trump rally in Detroit, Michigan.

Advertisement

"I am proud to stand here before you today, whether you’re a Democrat, a Republican, an Independent…If you love our country as I do, if you cherish peace and freedom as we do, I invite you to join me in doing all that we can to save our country and elect President Donald J. Trump and send him back to the White House to do the tough work of saving our country and serving the people,” Gabbard said in her remarks.

Tulsi Gabbard endorses Trump:



"If you love our country as I do, if you cherish peace and freedom as we do, I invite you to join you me in doing all that we can to save our country and elect President Donald J. Trump and send him back to the White House..." pic.twitter.com/AUSgkpcVsF — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 26, 2024

Gabbard mentioned that the Biden-Harris administration has America “facing multiple wars on multiple fronts” and has brought us “closer to the brink of nuclear war than ever have been before.”

“I am confident that his first task will be to walk us back from the brink of war. We cannot be prosperous unless we are at peace,” she claimed.

Tulsi Gabbard: "This administration has us facing multiple wars on multiple fronts and closer to the brink of nuclear war than we ever have been before. This is one of the main reasons why I am committed to doing all I can to send President Trump back to the White House." pic.twitter.com/FCDmwLvTrr — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 26, 2024

Gabbard is the latest former Democrat to endorse Trump. She represented Hawaii in the U.S. House of Representatives for four terms. In 2022, Gabbard bravely came out and stated that she was officially leaving the Democratic Party.

On Friday, former Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr. withdrew from the race and endorsed Trump, which Townhall covered.

In his remarks, Kennedy trashed the Democratic Party and the left-wing media, mentioning that Vice President Kamala Harris has refused to do interviews.