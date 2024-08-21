Is This the Issue Unifying the RFK Jr. and Trump Campaigns?
Democrat New Jersey Rep. Bill Pascrell Has Died

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  August 21, 2024 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Lauren Victoria Burke

New Jersey Democrat Rep. tdied on Wednesday at age 87, his office announced Wednesday. 

“It is with deep sadness that we announce that Bill Pascrell Jr., our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away this morning,” his family wrote in a post on X. 

“As our United States Representative, Bill fought to his last breath to return to the job he cherished and to the people he loved. Bill lived his entire life in Paterson and had an unwavering love for the city he grew up in and served. He is now at peace after a lifetime devoted to our great nation America,” they added. 

Pascrell passed away after serving 14 terms in Congress. According to multiple reports, he had been in the hospital since last month, though details of his condition have not been revealed.

Several lawmakers mourned Pascrell’s death. 

Last month, Texas Democrat Sheila Jackson Lee died at age 74 from pancreatic cancer, as Townhall covered.

