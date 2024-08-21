Democrat New Jersey Rep. Bill Pascrell Has Died

New Jersey Democrat Rep. tdied on Wednesday at age 87, his office announced Wednesday.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce that Bill Pascrell Jr., our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away this morning,” his family wrote in a post on X.

“As our United States Representative, Bill fought to his last breath to return to the job he cherished and to the people he loved. Bill lived his entire life in Paterson and had an unwavering love for the city he grew up in and served. He is now at peace after a lifetime devoted to our great nation America,” they added.

Pascrell passed away after serving 14 terms in Congress. According to multiple reports, he had been in the hospital since last month, though details of his condition have not been revealed.

Several lawmakers mourned Pascrell’s death.

Tammy and I are deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend Congressman Bill Pascrell, a giant of New Jersey and a lifelong champion for our most vulnerable neighbors.



We send our heartfelt condolences and prayers to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/g69A6OpbK8 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 21, 2024

Bill Pascrell embodied the spirit of New Jersey. As a first son of Paterson, he never forgot where he came from, leaving an indelible mark on North Jersey as a mayor, a public-school teacher, an assemblyman, and a congressman who never, ever backed down from doing what was right. pic.twitter.com/rH1gJfWDkw — Rep. Frank Pallone (@FrankPallone) August 21, 2024

Today, my heart is heavy with the loss of my dear friend, colleague, and mentor, Bill Pascrell. pic.twitter.com/DEPZQnVXOk — Rep. Mikie Sherrill (@RepSherrill) August 21, 2024

Today, we mourn the loss of a great friend and colleague, Congressman Bill Pascrell. Bill was a dedicated public servant, a tireless advocate for his constituents, and a passionate supporter of firefighters. We worked closely together on many issues. My deepest condolences go out… — Congressman Tom Kean (@CongressmanKean) August 21, 2024

My heart is breaking right now. What profound sadness falls upon New Jersey for the loss of Bill Pascrell. I miss him and give all the love and strength I can muster to his family and community. https://t.co/5iYC56jk3x — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) August 21, 2024

Last month, Texas Democrat Sheila Jackson Lee died at age 74 from pancreatic cancer, as Townhall covered.