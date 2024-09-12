How JD Vance Responded to the Media's Meltdown Over the Haitians Eating Pets Story in Ohio Was Masterful

Well done, Sen. Vance. Last night, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked the 2024 vice presidential nominee about the Ohio Haitians ravaging the town of Springfield, where there are rumors of pets being eaten by these people. Ducks and geese are also being consumed, and we have police reports to that effect. The media has dismissed the claims, calling them myths, but we’ll have to wait and see. If geese are being chopped up, so can dogs and cats—it’s not that big of a stretch.

Vance sent this story into overdrive when he mentioned it before the ABC News debate. Trump also mentioned the claim on Tuesday night, but the Ohio Republican has conceded that the story might not be accurate. Regardless, he did a masterful pivot, putting the onus on the media to verify these claims, of which there are many, and then highlighting how immigration policy under Joe Biden has spiraled out of control. Springfield is awash with tens of thousands of Haitians who are wrecking the community.

“Health care costs are up, housing costs are up, communicable diseases, like HIV and TB, have skyrocketed in this small Ohio town—this is what Kamala Harris’ border policies have done,” he said.

He added how the media didn’t care about the carnage of the Biden-Harris immigration agenda until there were cat memes.

Bravo, sir.