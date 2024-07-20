Democrat Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Loses Her Battle With Cancer

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) died on Friday night following her battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 74.

“Today, with deep grief for our loss yet deep gratitude for the life she shared with us, we announce the passing of United States Representative Sheila Jackson Lee of the 18th Congressional District of Texas," her office said in a statement.

In June, Lee announced her cancer diagnosis, saying that the “road ahead will not be easy.” However, she said her foundational solid faith in God will carry her through the difficult time.

She served in the House since 1995 and represented Texas' 18th congressional district for nearly 30 years.

“A fierce champion of the people, she was affectionately and simply known as 'Congresswoman' by her constituents in recognition of her near-ubiquitous presence and service to their daily lives for more than 30 years,” the statement continued. “Her legislative victories impacted millions, from establishing the Juneteenth Federal Holiday to reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act.”

Lee was also a municipal judge before being elected to a Houston County City Council in 1989. Once elected to Congress, she sat on the Judiciary, Homeland Security, and Budget committees.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) wrote in a post calling Lee "a proud Texan and a tireless advocate for the people of Houston.”

“Her legacy of public service and dedication to Texas will live on," he continued.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) also paid tribute to Lee, saying he was “deeply saddened” and that he will “always cherish our friendship & the laughs we shared throughout the years.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) described Lee as an “accomplished legislator, passionate public servant, loving mentor, and [a]wonderful friend.”

“I am grateful for her fearless advocacy, fierce determination, formidable service, and legacy of leadership. Rep. Jackson Lee will be deeply missed by so many in her district and throughout the nation. Our prayers are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time. May she forever rest in power,” he said.

Lee is survived by her husband, Elwyn Lee, and her two children, Jason and Erica.