Here's What a PA Voter Said When Biden Put on a MAGA Hat. It's Perfection.

In an exercise of bipartisan unity on the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, President Joe Biden opted to don a Make America Great Again hat in front of Pennsylvania voters in Shanksville, the site of the Flight 93 crash. The fourth aircraft never reached its target, thanks to the passengers of this airline who fought back against the hijackers.

The president spoke about national unity on this day. Still, the attendees had one more request of the soon-to-be ex-president who was forced out of his re-election effort by party bosses and megadonors: don a MAGA hat. Biden seemed unsure but finally wore the hat (via Newsweek):

This image is not AI generated. pic.twitter.com/xNs6DqEAq9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 11, 2024

President Joe Biden briefly donned a red "Trump 2024" hat during a visit to a Shanksville, Pennsylvania fire station, in what the White House described as a gesture of unity on the anniversary of the September 11 attacks. "At the Shanksville Fire Station, @POTUS spoke about the country's bipartisan unity after 9/11 and said we needed to get back to that," White House senior deputy press secretary Andrew Bates posted on social media. Bates said Biden gave a hat to a Trump supporter in the crowd as a friendly gesture. The supporter then asked Biden to put on a Trump cap in the name of bipartisanship, and the president went along, briefly wearing the red hat.

The social media reaction was amazing, but it was the response from this PA voter that made this incident memorable: “I’m proud of you now, you old fart.”

WATCH: More footage of Biden donning MAGA hat



"I'm proud of you now, you old fart," Trump supporter says. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/yknb18hgUK — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 11, 2024

Thanks for the support, Joe! pic.twitter.com/GeNDXWEHVi — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 11, 2024

- pic.twitter.com/PWRIcuwyM1 — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) September 11, 2024

Well now that the secret's out...! pic.twitter.com/4FE7ravPCE — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) September 11, 2024

9/11/16: Hillary gets tossed into a Van by her aides.



9/11/24: Biden wears a Trump 2024 hat in Pennsylvania.



Defining moments in American politics. pic.twitter.com/Z3G4j2HWE2 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 11, 2024

In Brief Moment Of Lucidity, Biden Endorses Trump https://t.co/49g85Z0sAQ pic.twitter.com/kgeBOn2xGE — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 11, 2024

Here's the exchange from a different angle:

The entire exchange leading up to Biden putting on a Trump cap. Incredible pic.twitter.com/uglKc2C8rI — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 12, 2024

