Notice Anything Wrong About This Sentence From NY Mag Writer About the ABC News Debate?

No, it’s not shocking; you probably already know the answer. Is the liberal media blissfully unaware of Kamala Harris’ extremism or intentionally neglectful? For Hill reporters, there’s zero excuse, but the national pundit class seems aghast and perplexed that Harris supports taxpayer-funded genital mutilation surgeries for illegal transgenders. That’s not some misconstrued take either—it’s what she supports. And who was the source: CNN. The KFile did an excellent deep dive into Kamala’s record, which undoubtedly irked progressives because it’s a river of extremism and strangeness that left New Yorker writer Susan Glasser aghast [emphasis mine]:

On the 2nd point, he was right, Kamala Harris publicly took that position in 2019-2020. Source: CNN pic.twitter.com/uH8Aq6gFw2 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 11, 2024

Harris’s bet was that Trump would say a lot of crazy and unhinged stuff if she got him going. It was a safe bet. I’ve watched every Presidential debate for the past two decades, and I can’t think of anything that ranks higher in pure stupidity than Trump ranting and raving to a national audience about immigrants supposedly eating people’s cats and dogs. His line about how the Vice-President “wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens that are in prison” was pretty memorable, too. What the hell was he talking about? No one knows, which was, of course, exactly Harris’s point. Trump was so unprepared for the debate that even he himself did not seem to know what he was saying at times. Asked to describe his proposal for jettisoning Obamacare and replacing it with something better, Trump tried to blame Democrats for the fact he didn’t have an alternative yet. Rather, he said, “I have concepts of a plan.” Yeah, right.

I can’t believe I’m saying this, but besides us, CNN knew. It left host Erin Burnett shell-shocked. Glasser wasn’t alone exhibiting gross ignorance of Harris’ record. Time Magazine also had to update and correct their piece, something that the New Yorker has yet to do:

This is one of the greatest corrections in history, from @TIME magazine:https://t.co/LV2won82DI pic.twitter.com/bl8mUKXgHC — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) September 11, 2024

CNN just aired a 3 minute segment exposing Kamala’s absolutely insane record



It left Erin Brunett in shock.



“Taxpayer-funded gender transition surgeries for detained migrants? She actually said she supported that??”



Kamala declined to comment. pic.twitter.com/7OCHRtyWSL — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 10, 2024

This position wasn’t hard to find, so Glasser didn’t want to know, didn’t know, or refused to believe it was true. Either way, it’s not entirely jarring since she and the rest of the liberal press are in the tank for the vice president. They will be averse to penning anything that makes their gal look bad, unqualified as she is.

Yes, compared to his June debate, Trump was off. He missed an opportunity to strike a death blow, though he faced Harris and the ABC News moderators. But did Kamala win? The polling from the focus groups and undecideds was not good for her, as she never answered the question. She delivered pre-scripted non-answers that got no pushback from David Muir or Linsey Davis.

Honorable Mention: The New Republic.