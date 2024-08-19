Comrade Kamala DNC Special: 60% Off VIP Membership
Harris Says She’s the ‘Underdog’ in the 2024 Race

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  August 19, 2024 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

On Sunday, Vice President Kamala Harris told reporters ahead of the Democratic National Convention that she considers her campaign to be the underdog in the 2024 race. 

In a clip aired by CNN, a reporter asked Harris if she still considers herself the underdog even though polls are showing that she is three points up nationally. 

“I very much consider us the underdog. We have a lot of work to do to earn the vote of the American people. That’s why we are on this bus tour today and we are going to be traveling this country as we’ve been and talking with folks, listening to folks, and hopefully earning their vote over the next 79 days,” Harris responded.

As Matt covered, in the interview, Harris gave an incoherent word salad when she was asked how she plans to fund her proposals. 

This week, Harris is set to issue remarks at the DNC on Thursday. President Biden endorsed Harris when he decided not to seek reelection last month. 

Since then, former President Donald Trump’s campaign has come out criticizing Harris for refusing to speak to the press. In remarks, Trump said “she can’t do a news conference” because she’s “not smart enough.”

“She’s barely competent,” he added.

