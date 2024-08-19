Harris Says She’s the ‘Underdog’ in the 2024 Race

On Sunday, Vice President Kamala Harris told reporters ahead of the Democratic National Convention that she considers her campaign to be the underdog in the 2024 race.

In a clip aired by CNN, a reporter asked Harris if she still considers herself the underdog even though polls are showing that she is three points up nationally.

“I very much consider us the underdog. We have a lot of work to do to earn the vote of the American people. That’s why we are on this bus tour today and we are going to be traveling this country as we’ve been and talking with folks, listening to folks, and hopefully earning their vote over the next 79 days,” Harris responded.

Reporter: The CBS poll shows that you’re three points up



VP: I very much consider us the underdog. We have a lot of work to do to earn the vote of the American people pic.twitter.com/IY6MeGwiz6 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 18, 2024

As Matt covered, in the interview, Harris gave an incoherent word salad when she was asked how she plans to fund her proposals.

Reporter: How are you going to pay for your crazy proposals?



Harris: (Incoherent word salad)pic.twitter.com/DHFwZdVoiC — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 18, 2024

This week, Harris is set to issue remarks at the DNC on Thursday. President Biden endorsed Harris when he decided not to seek reelection last month.

Since then, former President Donald Trump’s campaign has come out criticizing Harris for refusing to speak to the press. In remarks, Trump said “she can’t do a news conference” because she’s “not smart enough.”

“She’s barely competent,” he added.