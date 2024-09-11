Antonio Brown Live-Tweeted ABC News' Presidential Debate. It Was a Hall of Fame Performance.

We won’t show you all of them because, while hilarious, they’re flat-out inappropriate. Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown, no stranger to controversy, opted to live-tweet the ABC News debate between former President Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. All I can say is that it was a trip.

Why did he do it? Who knows. Some posts veered into conspiracy theories, while others cannot be posted on this site for obvious reasons. Still, overall, Brown’s live-tweeting session, while a tad unhinged, provided some comic relief. He did hit on some salient points, like how Democrats can’t blame Trump for wrecking the economy when they’ve controlled the White House for 12 of the past 16 years.

Anyway, enjoy some of these tweets as a little break from the usual commentary:

Democrats been in office 12 out of last 16 years and still say they want change 😂 — AB (@AB84) September 11, 2024

She look like the Indian Benjamin Franklin — AB (@AB84) September 11, 2024

Hunter Biden watching the debate pic.twitter.com/U8BC4XSLaI — AB (@AB84) September 11, 2024

Will he bring up McDonalds? pic.twitter.com/qzkdIocXT4 — AB (@AB84) September 11, 2024

Also, that is a good point: the whole narrative about Kamala working at McDonald's has vanished. It's as if when you scrutinized the Harris record and her past, a lot of lies and insanity tumble out.