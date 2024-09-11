Oh, So That's Who Helped With Kamala's Debate Prep
Antonio Brown Live-Tweeted ABC News' Presidential Debate. It Was a Hall of Fame Performance.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 11, 2024 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Don Wright

We won’t show you all of them because, while hilarious, they’re flat-out inappropriate. Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown, no stranger to controversy, opted to live-tweet the ABC News debate between former President Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. All I can say is that it was a trip.   

Why did he do it? Who knows. Some posts veered into conspiracy theories, while others cannot be posted on this site for obvious reasons. Still, overall, Brown’s live-tweeting session, while a tad unhinged, provided some comic relief. He did hit on some salient points, like how Democrats can’t blame Trump for wrecking the economy when they’ve controlled the White House for 12 of the past 16 years.

 Anyway, enjoy some of these tweets as a little break from the usual commentary:

Also, that is a good point: the whole narrative about Kamala working at McDonald's has vanished. It's as if when you scrutinized the Harris record and her past, a lot of lies and insanity tumble out. 

