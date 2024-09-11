Oh, So That Who Helped With Kamala's Debate Prep
If You Thought the Debate Moderators Were Bad, Meet Their Boss
Four Big Debate Lies From Kamala Harris...and the Moderator Too
Here's What Trump Had to Say About His Debate Performance
Trump Pays Respects Alongside Biden, Harris at 9/11 Memorial in NYC
Trump Won the Debate
ABC's David Muir Lied About Crime Falling Under Biden-Harris
Kamala's Biggest Debate Lies Debunked
Kamala Harris Picked a Particularly Disgraceful Time to Bring up January 6 at...
Eco-Groups' Post-Debate Silence Shows Kamala Harris Is Lying on Energy
Watch What Happened When Cuomo Was Confronted on His Disastrous COVID-19 Nursing Home...
The One Thing Trump Wants Voters to Remember After Last Night’s Debate
Tens of Thousands of First Responders Still Suffer From Cancers, Diseases From the...
Debate Analysis: ABC's Malpractice, Trump's Unprepared Whiff, and Harris' Achilles Heel
Tipsheet

Voter Reactions to the ABC News Debate Were Not Good...for Kamala

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 11, 2024 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Donald Trump didn’t clinch a decisive win last night, though he had his chances. That’s what’s so frustrating. Kamala Harris wasn’t good, but also not a total disaster like Joe Biden was in June. She got under Trump’s skin, with the former president taking the bait on rally size and the 2020 election. Trump sounded and looked flustered over these topics, plus January 6 and the weaponization of the Justice Department. The more he spoke less about policy, the more comfortable Kamala became—that’s not good. There were chances to land a haymaker to knock her out, and Trump failed. Instead of demoralizing Democrats, we will now hear about how Kamala shifted the race. 

Advertisement

The ABC News debate was a disaster from a moderator standpoint, with David Muir and Linsey Davis exhibiting gross bias, also laying traps for Trump like the question about Kamala Harris' racial identity. Trump was facing Harris, Muir, and Davis last night. If you want to say it was a draw, that’s fair, but the fact Trump could bury Harris on policy is what irks me. It was there. Yet, as I noted earlier this morning, it might not matter. The CNN snap poll on who won showed Harris running away with it. Yet, on the crucial issue of the economy, she lost ground. It was already at a paltry 37 percent; It dropped to 35. 

We had voters saying how Trump, by default essentially, is more trusted on immigration. ABC News even admitted post-debate that Harris didn’t answer the questions. One voter in a CNN focus group said that when it comes down to brass tacks, her life was better under Trump—this was an undecided voter:

Recommended

Four Big Debate Lies From Kamala Harris...and the Moderator Too Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

This poll is the one the media will focus on:

And yet:

We’re in Rorschach territory on this one: those who thought Kamala dominated will see that while other voters will think Trump bested her. Let’s revisit this once the latest wave of polls are released. No, I don’t think Trump lost, but he didn’t win either.

Advertisement

Harris’ campaign wants a second debate, though Trump was left in the spin room to answer that question since the Harris camp absconded to a fundraiser instead.

Regardless, because Harris 'won' the CNN debate poll, despite losing ground on handling the economy, expect a lot of funny takes from the media on how Harris made Trump meet his Waterloo when that's not the case. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Four Big Debate Lies From Kamala Harris...and the Moderator Too Katie Pavlich
Trump Won the Debate Garrett Ventry
MSNBC Host Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About the ABC News Debate Matt Vespa
The One Thing Trump Wants Voters to Remember After Last Night’s Debate Rebecca Downs
Watch What Happened When Cuomo Was Confronted on His Disastrous COVID-19 Nursing Home Decisions Madeline Leesman
Trump Missed a Chance to Deliver the Knockout Blow to Kamala, But It Might Not Matter Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Four Big Debate Lies From Kamala Harris...and the Moderator Too Katie Pavlich
Advertisement