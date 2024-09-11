Voter Reactions to the ABC News Debate Were Not Good...for Kamala

Donald Trump didn’t clinch a decisive win last night, though he had his chances. That’s what’s so frustrating. Kamala Harris wasn’t good, but also not a total disaster like Joe Biden was in June. She got under Trump’s skin, with the former president taking the bait on rally size and the 2020 election. Trump sounded and looked flustered over these topics, plus January 6 and the weaponization of the Justice Department. The more he spoke less about policy, the more comfortable Kamala became—that’s not good. There were chances to land a haymaker to knock her out, and Trump failed. Instead of demoralizing Democrats, we will now hear about how Kamala shifted the race.

The ABC News debate was a disaster from a moderator standpoint, with David Muir and Linsey Davis exhibiting gross bias, also laying traps for Trump like the question about Kamala Harris' racial identity. Trump was facing Harris, Muir, and Davis last night. If you want to say it was a draw, that’s fair, but the fact Trump could bury Harris on policy is what irks me. It was there. Yet, as I noted earlier this morning, it might not matter. The CNN snap poll on who won showed Harris running away with it. Yet, on the crucial issue of the economy, she lost ground. It was already at a paltry 37 percent; It dropped to 35.

🚨 Holy smokes Trump gained 2 points on the economy among CNN viewers after they watched the debate.



LMFAO this is such a good sign. pic.twitter.com/XQXyIXr10N — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 11, 2024

We had voters saying how Trump, by default essentially, is more trusted on immigration. ABC News even admitted post-debate that Harris didn’t answer the questions. One voter in a CNN focus group said that when it comes down to brass tacks, her life was better under Trump—this was an undecided voter:

CNN Undecided Voter: "My life was better when Trump was in office. The economy was better. Inflation was lower. Things were better overall. And now, with Kamala's administration, things haven't been so fantastic. She's saying she can fix the problems that her administration has… pic.twitter.com/J1XWCSJYHB — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) September 11, 2024

ARIZONA VOTER: We've lost American citizens because of how many illegals Kamala Harris has let in.



"My family went through a long process to get here legally — so I feel that it's unfair for hundreds of thousands to get here without problems and for the federal government to… pic.twitter.com/ZFTl4ZdJ4U — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 11, 2024

ABC NEWS: Kamala Harris was asked if she believes Americans are better off now than they were 4 years ago, and she DIDN'T ANSWER THE QUESTION. pic.twitter.com/7MTRfN4NT1 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 11, 2024

ABC REACTS: "Kamala Harris did not do a good job today explaining her policy." pic.twitter.com/e14JfR87G1 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 11, 2024

The CNN focus group is torching Kamala. — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) September 11, 2024

This poll is the one the media will focus on:

Instant poll of debate watchers, from CNN-SSRS poll



Who won the debate?

Harris: 63

Trump: 37



Same group on who they expected to win the debate

Harris: 50

Trump: 50 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 11, 2024

And yet:

El Paso, Texas news poll: debate winner a statistical tie.



Biden won El Paso county by 35 points in 2020. pic.twitter.com/u6tiXwmvhC — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 11, 2024

We’re in Rorschach territory on this one: those who thought Kamala dominated will see that while other voters will think Trump bested her. Let’s revisit this once the latest wave of polls are released. No, I don’t think Trump lost, but he didn’t win either.

Harris’ campaign wants a second debate, though Trump was left in the spin room to answer that question since the Harris camp absconded to a fundraiser instead.

Trump takes questions from the media after the debate.



Kamala booked it to a fundraiser. pic.twitter.com/HETqYUxBBp — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 11, 2024

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "They immediately called for a second debate because they lost..." pic.twitter.com/dY6mK2zRRo — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 11, 2024

Regardless, because Harris 'won' the CNN debate poll, despite losing ground on handling the economy, expect a lot of funny takes from the media on how Harris made Trump meet his Waterloo when that's not the case.