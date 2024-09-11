How Fox News Got an Unfiltered Message From John Kirby About Afghanistan

United States National Security Council communications adviser John Kirby got kicked in the teeth today. He forgot to check who was on the recipient list of some recent emails because he delivered a very unfiltered response concerning veterans’ concerns about the botched 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal. Essentially, he said that their input was irrelevant, but what he didn’t know is that he copied Fox News on the email (via Fox News):

Wow. John Kirby thought he was emailing WH staff… but he accidentally copied Fox News.



Kirby said it was ‘no use in responding' to a 'handful of vets' on botched Afghan withdrawal



Wonder what else they say about vets when they think no one is listening? https://t.co/aqc6mmgUgI — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) September 11, 2024

On the anniversary of 9/11, White House National Security Council communications adviser John Kirby dismissed the concerns of military veterans critical of the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, writing in response to a Fox News Digital press inquiry that there's "no use" weighing in on the veterans' views. "Obviously no use in responding. A ‘handful’ of vets indeed and all of one stripe," Kirby said in a "reply all" email chain Wednesday afternoon that appeared to be intended for White House staffers, but which also included Fox News Digital. Fox News Digital had reached out to the White House earlier Wednesday afternoon regarding critical comments from four veterans, including Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., who blasted Kirby for his Monday press conference that they said provided "cover" for the Biden administration's 2021 withdrawal. Included in that initial reachout were quotes from the four veterans, and Fox News Digital asked the White House if it had any comment to include on the vets' blistering criticisms of Kirby and the White House's handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal. The email chain was forwarded to White House staffers on the National Security Council, before Kirby replied to all on the chain that there's "no use in responding." Kirby's message was sent in error, with him following up with a Fox News Digital reporter, "Clearly, I didn’t realize you were on the chain." Kirby sent the email while traveling with President Biden on the anniversary of 9/11. The veterans quoted in the email lambasted Kirby for "deflecting" from the Biden administration's disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, following House Republicans releasing a scathing report this week following the anniversary of the botched withdrawal.

This blunder might be worse than when someone hits the ‘reply all’ button—at least you know who you’re emailing in that situation. What a disgrace. Is this a fireable offense? Some commented that they’re even more curious as to what these Biden officials say in private. The Afghanistan withdrawal was a disaster. It imported hundreds of thousands of unvetted Afghan migrants, some of which are likely terrorists, and abandoned those interpreters and their families who assisted our forces for years. We left people behind, along with mountains of military equipment. It also led to the deaths of 13 American military personnel at Abbey Gate in August of 2021.

There’s a gross disdain for the military that has always emanated with Joe Biden, who never got along with the brass.