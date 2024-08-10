IOC President: There’s No ‘Scientific’ System to Identify Men and Women

In remarks this week, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach claimed that there’s no “scientific” system to differentiate between males and females.

“We have said from the very beginning, if somebody is presenting us a scientifically solid system, how to identify men and women, we are the first ones to do it. We do not like this uncertainty. We do not like it for the overall situation for nobody. So, we would be more than pleased to look into it, but what is not possible is somebody saying ‘this is not a woman’ just by looking at somebody,” Bach said in remarks when asked if the IOC would review its transgender athlete guidelines.

IOC is gaslighting the world. Bach says there’s no solid scientific way to tell who is a woman! He is taking us all for fools. pic.twitter.com/imUGgwnTv3 — FairPlayForWomen (@fairplaywomen) August 9, 2024

Bach’s remarks came after intense backlash ensued after two athletes believed to have male chromosomes fought females in boxing.

In one instance, Townhall covered how a female boxer, Angela Carini, from Italy, quit after just 46 seconds against her opponent, Imane Khelif, from Algeria. Many reports indicate that Khelif is believed to be a biological male with XY chromosomes.

Last year, Khelif was not permitted to compete in an international boxing championship for women because he failed a gender eligibility test.

An absolute travesty at the Olympics.



Angela Carini is forced to box against a biological male. She quits after just 45 seconds, and cries hysterically as her opponent is declared the winner.



Don't look away. This is wokeness. pic.twitter.com/wOkVRs88t5 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 1, 2024

Shortly after, Lin Yu‑ting, another boxer who failed a gender eligibility test and was disqualified from an international competition last year, participated in the Olympics. Lin easily defeated female athlete Sitora Turdibekova, from Uzbekistan.

Day two of a boxer with XY Chromosomes beating the shit out of a woman at the Olympics.



Taiwan’s Lin Yu‑ting beat Uzbekistan’s Sitora Turdibekova despite failing a gender test at the 2023 World Championships.

pic.twitter.com/TpYCOknuYr — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 2, 2024

“This has no impact on our very clear position,” Bach said in his remarks this week. “Women have the right to participate in women’s competitions. And the two are women.”