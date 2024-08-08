Trump Confirms Debate Dates. Will Kamala Show Up?
Pelosi: I've 'Never Been That Impressed' With Biden's 'Political Operation'

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  August 08, 2024 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

In an interview on Thursday, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that she has “never been that impressed” with President Joe Biden’s “political operation.” 

Pelosi made the remarks in an interview with The New Yorker. 

“I’ve never been that impressed with his political operation,” Pelosi admitted to the outlet. “They won the White House. Bravo. But my concern was: this ain’t happening, and we have to make a decision for this to happen. The President has to make the decision for that to happen. People were calling. I never called one person. I kept true to my word. Any conversation I had, it was just going to be with him. I never made one call. They said I was burning up the lines, I was talking to Chuck [Schumer]. I didn’t talk to Chuck at all.”

“I never called one person, but people were calling me saying that there was a challenge there. So there had to be a change in the leadership of the campaign, or what would come next.” 

Pelosi added that her goal was, “That Donald Trump would never set foot in the White House again.”

This is a far cry from what Pelosi said about Biden earlier this week. In an interview aired on Sunday, Pelosi said that Biden should be engraved in the national monument Mount Rushmore. 

In the interview, Pelosi said Biden is “Such a consequential president of the United States, a Mount Rushmore kind of president of the United States.” 

CBS correspondent Lesley Stahl retorted, “Are you really saying that he belongs up there on Mount Rushmore? Lincoln and Joe Biden?”

“You’ve got Teddy Roosevelt up there, and he’s wonderful,” Pelosi claimed. “I don’t say take him down, but you can add Biden.”

