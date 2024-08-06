Trump Campaign Reacts to Kamala's VP Pick
Did Kamala Just Pick Bernie Sanders for VP?
Hold on, That's What Caused Tim Walz's VP Stock to Rise?
BREAKING: The 2024 Democrat Ticket Is Complete, and It's the Most Extreme in...
‘Strange,’ Messy,’ ‘Fiasco’: The Words Biden’s People Used to Describe Kamala Harris
Former Top Obama Adviser Throws More Cold Water on Kamala Harris' Candidacy
Liberal Outlet Went Full Nazi Over the Transgender Controversy at the Olympics
Let's Just Get This Out of the Way Regarding Trump and Kamala Harris
Dem Rep Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About the 2024 Election
Nuclear Brinksmanship and Espionage: The High-Stakes World of Brad Thor’s Shadow of Doubt
The Secret Service Makes Me Nervous
Awful: Another Young American's Life Cut Short by Illegal Immigrant
A Major Children's Hospital Is Advising Parents on How to Help Their Kids...
National Defense Authorization Act Opportunity to Improve Military Housing
Tipsheet

Here’s What Trump Said About Debating Kamala Harris

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  August 06, 2024 11:15 AM
AP Photo/LM Otero

In an interview on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump said that Vice President Kamala Harris is “afraid” to accept a debate with him. 

“Kamabla Harris is afraid to Debate me on FoxNews. She will be easier to defeat on the Debate Stage than Crooked Joe Biden, just watch!” Trump said on Truth Social. 

Advertisement

Before President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race, he had agreed to debate Trump in September, hosted by ABC News. Now, Trump is saying that he does not need to do this debate against Harris because he is ahead of her in the polls. 

“I mean right now I say, why should I do a debate?” Trump told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo in an on-camera interview last week. “I’m leading in the polls. And, everybody knows her, everybody knows me.”

After Trump said he would not partake in the ABC debate, he agreed to do a debate hosted by Fox News.

“I have agreed with FoxNews to debate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, September 4th. The Debate was previously scheduled against Sleepy Joe Biden on ABC, but has been terminated in that Biden will no longer be a participant, and I am in litigation against ABC Network and George Slopadopoulos, thereby creating a conflict of interest,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. 

“The FoxNews Debate will be held in the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, at a site in an area to be determined. The Moderators of the Debate will be Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, and the Rules will be similar to the Rules of my Debate with Sleepy Joe, who has been treated horribly by his Party – BUT WITH A FULL ARENA AUDIENCE!” he added.

Recommended

BREAKING: The 2024 Democrat Ticket Is Complete, and It's the Most Extreme in History Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“Donald Trump is running scared and trying to back out of the debate he already agreed to and running straight to Fox News to bail him out,” the Harris campaign said. “He needs to stop playing games and show up to the debate he already committed to on Sept. 10. The Vice President will be there one way or the other to take the opportunity to speak to a prime time national audience.”

Biden dropped out of the presidential race after his disastrous debate performance against Trump in June. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: The 2024 Democrat Ticket Is Complete, and It's the Most Extreme in History Matt Vespa
Hold on, That's What Caused Tim Walz's VP Stock to Rise? Matt Vespa
Trump Campaign Reacts to Kamala's VP Pick Katie Pavlich
Former Top Obama Adviser Throws More Cold Water on Kamala Harris' Candidacy Matt Vespa
‘Strange,’ Messy,’ ‘Fiasco’: The Words Biden’s People Used to Describe Kamala Harris Matt Vespa
Dem Rep Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About the 2024 Election Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: The 2024 Democrat Ticket Is Complete, and It's the Most Extreme in History Matt Vespa
Advertisement