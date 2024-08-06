Kamala and Walz Fueled the Most Expensive Riots in American History
Trump Campaign Reacts to Kamala's VP Pick
Did Kamala Just Pick Bernie Sanders for VP?
AP Reporter: The Kamala Honeymoon Is Coming to an End
We've Got Another Damning Update on the Trump Assassination Attempt
We All Know Why Josh Shapiro Wasn't Picked, and That Says a Lot...
Hold on, That's What Caused Tim Walz's VP Stock to Rise?
Are Most Americans Familiar With Gov. Tim Walz? Here's What a New Poll...
Kamala Cackles: 'We Are Very Proud of Bidenomics'
7 Crazy Things Kamala's Running Mate Believes
Here’s How Ilhan Omar Reacted to Harris’ VP Pick
Nancy Pelosi’s Take About Harris’ VP Pick Is Something Else
Trump Fires Back After Harris Says He's Afraid to Debate Her
Awful: Another Young American's Life Cut Short by Illegal Immigrant
Tipsheet

DeSantis Reacts to Harris’ Vice President Pick

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  August 06, 2024 2:15 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

On Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacted to the announcement indicating that Vice President Kamala Harris chose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) as her running mate in the 2024 election. 

Advertisement

In several posts on X, DeSantis pointed out that Walz is a radical left-wing Democrat, comparing him to “squad” member Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

“In 2021, Minnesotans were roughly five times more likely to move to Florida than vice versa,” DeSantis wrote.

“They were fleeing a state that, under Gov. Tim Walz, turned its back on law and order, increased taxes, and imposed unscientific coronavirus restrictions, harming children and destroying businesses,” he continued. “Walz is an unbridled leftist, an Ilhan Omar-style Democrat that puts ideology above all else.”

“I really hope Harris spends/wastes a lot of time and resources in Florida,” DeSantis explained in a follow-up post. 

“We have Floridians who moved to our state to escape the policies of San Francisco Democrats.  Implementing those policies nationally under a Harris administration is a non-starter,” he said, adding that, “Kamala has no chance in the Sunshine State.”

Recommended

7 Crazy Things Kamala's Running Mate Believes Mia Cathell
Advertisement

DeSantis added that this will be the “most left-wing ticket in American history.”

“Minnesota was ground zero for the BLM riots of 2020. Harris egged it on and Walz sat by and let Minneapolis burn,” DeSantis said.

On Tuesday, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claimed that Walz is “right down the middle,” as Townhall covered.

“Tim Walz is wonderful. She [Harris] had many good choices among the six and certainly among the two. I’m a big fan of Gov. Shapiro. Tim Walz I know very well…to characterize him as left is so unreal. It’s just not what…He’s right down the middle. He’s a heartland of America Democrat,” Pelosi claimed. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

7 Crazy Things Kamala's Running Mate Believes Mia Cathell
AP Reporter: The Kamala Honeymoon Is Coming to an End Matt Vespa
Hold on, That's What Caused Tim Walz's VP Stock to Rise? Matt Vespa
We've Got Another Damning Update on the Trump Assassination Attempt Matt Vespa
Here’s How Ilhan Omar Reacted to Harris’ VP Pick Rebecca Downs
Trump Fires Back After Harris Says He's Afraid to Debate Her Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
7 Crazy Things Kamala's Running Mate Believes Mia Cathell
Advertisement