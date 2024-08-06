DeSantis Reacts to Harris’ Vice President Pick

On Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacted to the announcement indicating that Vice President Kamala Harris chose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) as her running mate in the 2024 election.

In several posts on X, DeSantis pointed out that Walz is a radical left-wing Democrat, comparing him to “squad” member Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

“In 2021, Minnesotans were roughly five times more likely to move to Florida than vice versa,” DeSantis wrote.

“They were fleeing a state that, under Gov. Tim Walz, turned its back on law and order, increased taxes, and imposed unscientific coronavirus restrictions, harming children and destroying businesses,” he continued. “Walz is an unbridled leftist, an Ilhan Omar-style Democrat that puts ideology above all else.”

“I really hope Harris spends/wastes a lot of time and resources in Florida,” DeSantis explained in a follow-up post.

“We have Floridians who moved to our state to escape the policies of San Francisco Democrats. Implementing those policies nationally under a Harris administration is a non-starter,” he said, adding that, “Kamala has no chance in the Sunshine State.”

DeSantis added that this will be the “most left-wing ticket in American history.”

“Minnesota was ground zero for the BLM riots of 2020. Harris egged it on and Walz sat by and let Minneapolis burn,” DeSantis said.

On Tuesday, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claimed that Walz is “right down the middle,” as Townhall covered.

“Tim Walz is wonderful. She [Harris] had many good choices among the six and certainly among the two. I’m a big fan of Gov. Shapiro. Tim Walz I know very well…to characterize him as left is so unreal. It’s just not what…He’s right down the middle. He’s a heartland of America Democrat,” Pelosi claimed.