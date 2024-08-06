Kamala and Walz Fueled the Most Expensive Riots in American History
Nancy Pelosi's Take About Harris' VP Pick Is Something Else

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  August 06, 2024
In an interview on Tuesday, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claimed that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who is Vice President Kamala Harris’ radical, left-wing running mate, is “right down the middle.”

Pelosi made the remarks on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program.

“Tim Walz is wonderful. She [Harris] had many good choices among the six and certainly among the two. I’m a big fan of Gov. Shapiro. Tim Walz I know very well…to characterize him as left is so unreal. It’s just not what…He’s right down the middle. He’s a heartland of America Democrat,” Pelosi claimed. 

Walz is far from being “right down the middle.” As governor, he has been a proponent of illegal immigration and has gone so far as to allow illegals to get driver licenses. 

In response to the Black Lives Matter riots that ravaged America’s cities, Walz said that “a society that does not put equity and inclusion at the center of it is certainly going to eventually come to the places where we’re at.”

Additionally, Walz has pushed radical transgenderism ideology on children. 

