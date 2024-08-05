One Supreme Court Justice Offers His Reaction to Biden, Harris' Supreme Court Reforms

On Sunday, Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch responded to President Joe Biden’s radical agenda to “reform” the high court.

Gorsuch made the remarks in a rare on-camera interview on Fox News Sunday.

“How does the court feel about potential changes? Term limits? Ethics codes that are enforced by someone in ways that it isn’t now?” Shannon Bream asked Gorsuch.

“Shannon, you’re not going to be surprised I’m not going to get into what is now a political issue during a presidential election year. I don’t think that would be helpful,” Gorsuch said.

“I have one thought to add. It is that the independent judiciary means. What does it mean to you as an American? It means that when you’re unpopular, you can get a fair hearing under the law and under the Constitution. If you’re in the majority, you don’t need judges and juries to hear you and protect your rights…it’s there for the moments when the spotlight is on you. When the government’s coming after you. And don’t you want a ferociously independent judge and a jury of your peers to make those decisions? Isn’t that your right as an American? And so, I just say, be careful,” Gorsuch said.

Rare and powerful clip from this morning. Justice Neil Gorsuch comments on Biden's proposed reforms of the Supreme Court.pic.twitter.com/I5qnBXAZj3 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 4, 2024

Last week, Biden announced his proposal to reform the Supreme Court. Shortly after, Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee in the 2024 race, co-sponsored it.

As Townhall covered, these reforms include imposing term limits on the justices.

“In the course of our Nation’s history, trust in the Supreme Court of the United States has been critical to achieving equal justice under law. President Biden and I strongly believe that the American people must have confidence in the Supreme Court. Yet today, there is a clear crisis of confidence facing the Supreme Court as its fairness has been called into question after numerous ethics scandals and decision after decision overturning long-standing precedent,” Harris said in her statement of support for the reforms.

“That’s why President Biden and I are calling on Congress to pass important reforms – from imposing term limits for Justices’ active service, to requiring Justices to comply with binding ethics rules just like every other federal judge. And finally, in our democracy, no one should be above the law. So we must also ensure that no former President has immunity for crimes committed while in the White House,” Harris said, seeming to allude to former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee for president this year.

“These popular reforms will help to restore confidence in the Court, strengthen our democracy, and ensure no one else is above the law,” Harris concluded.