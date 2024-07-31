TikTok Will Be Deleted From All Phones Managed by the House of Representatives

In two weeks, social media platform TikTok, which has ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), will be banned from all devices managed by the U.S. House of Representatives.

According to several reports, a memo was sent out to staffers on Tuesday. It applies to all products owned by ByteDance, including Capcut, Hypic, among others.

“Starting August 15, 2024, the CAO Office of Cybersecurity will initiate the block and removal of all ByteDance products from all House-managed devices and app stores,” Chief Administrative Officer Catherine Szpindor wrote in a memo to House staffers that was obtained by The Hill.

“ByteDance products will be blocked and removed on House-managed devices, starting with mobile devices. If you have a ByteDance application on your House-managed mobile device, you will be contacted to remove it,” the notice to staff explained.

“ByteDance applications are NOT ALLOWED on any House device,” the communication added.

In March, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill that could lead to the U.S. banning the social platform Tik Tok entirely, which Townhall covered.

The vote was 352-65, with one member, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), voting present.

“Communist China is America’s largest geopolitical foe and is using technology to actively undermine America’s economy and security," GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said in a statement after the vote.

"Today’s bipartisan vote demonstrates Congress’ opposition to Communist China’s attempts to spy on and manipulate Americans, and signals our resolve to deter our enemies," he added.

The Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act passed by the House would give TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, five months to sell the platform, which has ties to the Chinese Communist Party. If TikTok is not divested in this time frame, it would be illegal for app stores like Google and Apple or web hosting services to make it available for users to download.

There are over 170 million Americans who use TIkTok. Fifty Democrats and 15 Republicans voted against the bill.