Here's What Happened After Illegal Aliens Attacked NYPD Cops

Two illegal aliens who attacked New York Police Department cops were released back onto the streets after prosecutors agreed to release them without bail.

According to a report from the New York Post, Brian Joseph, 24, and Jose Gonzalez, 19, were both arrested on Sunday after an altercation with police officers on Eighth Avenue after 9:50 p.m. One of the illegals allegedly bit one officer while the other “[hurled] a moped” at another.

Advertisement

During their court appearance on Monday, Manhattan prosecutors released them (via NYP):

Court transcripts of the proceedings show that in both cases prosecutors told the judge that the district attorney’s office “would be consenting to the defendant’s release on his own recognizance.” [...] Police first confronted the suspects in front of the Row NYC Hotel at 700 Eighth Ave., when one of the cops allegedly asked Gonzalez, who was allegedly recklessly riding on a moped, for identification — which he didn’t have, the sources said. When the cop tried to arrest Gonzalez a clash broke out and two others jumped the officers, cops and sources said. The trio bit one cop on the arm and wrist and kicked the moped on top of the other, leaving him with a contusion and scratched cornea.

“What kind of message is this sending to the public?” one Manhattan cop told The Post. “They are basically saying anyone in a blue uniform is a human piñata.”

Another cop told the Post that the decision is “allowing open war on cops.”

“Today they bite and kick a cop and tomorrow they take a shot at cops,” they said. “If there are no consequences they are only encouraging people to attack cops.”

The third suspect involved in the attack on the cops allegedly kicked them and ran off. Police are still looking for him. The other two were charged with assault and assault on a police officer.

Gonzalez and Joseph will reportedly remain free pending their court appearances in September.

“We don’t comment on bail decisions except to say that in cases like these in New York, Judges have discretion in making bail decisions in accordance with the law and based solely on an individualized assessment of a defendant’s risk of flight,” Al Baker, spokesman for the state Office of Court Administration, said in a statement when asked about the case.