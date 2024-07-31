What Trump Said About Kamala That Set Off a Total Meltdown of an...
Kamala Harris Pulled a Hillary Clinton at Her Atlanta Rally
Voters Are Asked Once Again to Name a Kamala Harris Accomplishment. The Responses...
Iran Vows Revenge for Assassination of Hamas Leader
'This Is Crazy': Two Male Boxers Given Green Light to Compete Against Women...
Texas AG Ken Paxton Secures Massive Settlement With Meta in Privacy Lawsuit
Influencer Who Filmed Man-on-the-Street Interviews in the West Bank Nearly Didn’t Make It...
Kamala Harris, Candidate of Myth
Kamala Harris' Fairness Issue
Purple Heart Recipient Sam Brown Claps Back at NV Dems Calling Him 'Just...
Surprise: Kamala Is a 'Pack the Court' Zealot, Too
So Republicans, What's the Goal?
Monkeys Typing Shakespeare? Biden’s Supreme Court Term Limits Proposal
Americans Want Less Immigration. Will Its Leaders Ever Give It to Them?
Tipsheet

Here's What Happened After Illegal Aliens Attacked NYPD Cops

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  July 31, 2024 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

Two illegal aliens who attacked New York Police Department cops were released back onto the streets after prosecutors agreed to release them without bail.

According to a report from the New York Post, Brian Joseph, 24, and Jose Gonzalez, 19, were both arrested on Sunday after an altercation with police officers on Eighth Avenue after 9:50 p.m. One of the illegals allegedly bit one officer while the other “[hurled] a moped” at another. 

Advertisement

During their court appearance on Monday, Manhattan prosecutors released them (via NYP):

Court transcripts of the proceedings show that in both cases prosecutors told the judge that the district attorney’s office “would be consenting to the defendant’s release on his own recognizance.”

[...]

Police first confronted the suspects in front of the Row NYC Hotel at 700 Eighth Ave., when one of the cops allegedly asked Gonzalez, who was allegedly recklessly riding on a moped, for identification — which he didn’t have, the sources said.

When the cop tried to arrest Gonzalez a clash broke out and two others jumped the officers, cops and sources said. The trio bit one cop on the arm and wrist and kicked the moped on top of the other, leaving him with a contusion and scratched cornea.

“What kind of message is this sending to the public?” one Manhattan cop told The Post. “They are basically saying anyone in a blue uniform is a human piñata.”

Another cop told the Post that the decision is “allowing open war on cops.”

“Today they bite and kick a cop and tomorrow they take a shot at cops,” they said. “If there are no consequences they are only encouraging people to attack cops.”

Recommended

What Trump Said About Kamala That Set Off a Total Meltdown of an MSNBC Panel Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The third suspect involved in the attack on the cops allegedly kicked them and ran off. Police are still looking for him. The other two were charged with assault and assault on a police officer. 

Gonzalez and Joseph will reportedly remain free pending their court appearances in September. 

“We don’t comment on bail decisions except to say that in cases like these in New York, Judges have discretion in making bail decisions in accordance with the law and based solely on an individualized assessment of a defendant’s risk of flight,” Al Baker, spokesman for the state Office of Court Administration, said in a statement when asked about the case.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Trump Said About Kamala That Set Off a Total Meltdown of an MSNBC Panel Matt Vespa
Kamala Harris Pulled a Hillary Clinton at Her Atlanta Rally Matt Vespa
Purple Heart Recipient Sam Brown Claps Back at NV Dems Calling Him 'Just Plain Weird' Rebecca Downs
Voters Are Asked Once Again to Name a Kamala Harris Accomplishment. The Responses Are Still Brutal. Matt Vespa
'This Is Crazy': Two Male Boxers Given Green Light to Compete Against Women in Olympics Leah Barkoukis
No Biggie, but They Tried to Murder Trump Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
What Trump Said About Kamala That Set Off a Total Meltdown of an MSNBC Panel Matt Vespa
Advertisement