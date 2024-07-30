Buttigieg: We Need a Pro-Abortion President So That Men Are ‘More Free’

On a recent call, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said that men have more freedom in a country where abortion on demand is the norm because they do not have to take responsibility for their actions.

Buttigieg made the remarks during a Zoom meeting for “White Dudes for Harris,” a group of voters working to make Vice President Kamala Harris the next president of the United States. Harris received President Joe Biden’s endorsement after he announced that he would not seek reelection.

“I am so glad she [Harris] has made freedom the theme of her campaign…yes, women’s freedom is Exhibit A, after Donald Trump demolished the right to choose, but of course, men are also more free in a country where we have a president who stands up for things like access to abortion care,” Buttigieg said.

After Harris totally failed at her task of being the so-called “border czar,” Harris shifted her entire focus to rebuilding “abortion rights” after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Pro-abortion Democrats like Harris push for abortion on demand up to the point of birth.

As Townhall covered, on the second anniversary of the Dobbs decision, Harris told a crowd that there is a “health care crisis” because women cannot access abortion.

“This is a health care crisis and we all know who is to blame. Donald Trump. And how do we know?...It was premeditated. Since, extremist legislators across our nation have passed ban after ban after ban [on abortion]. He [Trump] had accomplices,” she said, before criticizing Trump for not “showing remorse” for helping to overturn Roe.

“Instead, he proudly takes credit for overturning Roe,” Harris said.