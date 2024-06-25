Roe v. Wade Was Overturned Two Years Ago. Here's What Kamala Harris Said About It.

Democrats will stop at nothing to push their pro-abortion agenda. Two years after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Vice President Kamala Harris issued remarks blaming former President Donald Trump for creating a “health care crisis” surrounding abortion and claimed that abortions would be banned nationwide if wins reelection.

On Monday, Harris told a crowd of about 400 people in Arizona that “None of us can afford to sit by and watch this happen,” referring to Trump winning the White House in 2024.

"The former President Donald Trump hand-selected three members of the United States Supreme Court with the intention that they would undo the protections of Roe v. Wade and they did as he intended," she added, according to AZCentral.

In Maryland, Harris issued remarks at another pro-abortion event.

“This is a health care crisis and we all know who is to blame. Donald Trump. And how do we know?...It was premeditated. Since, extremist legislators across our nation have passed ban after ban after ban [on abortion]. He [Trump] had accomplices,” she said, before criticizing Trump for not “showing remorse” for helping to overturn Roe.

“Instead, he proudly takes credit for overturning Roe,” Harris said.

The event also featured Kate Cox, a Texas woman who made national headlines when she sought a court order in her home state to abort her unborn daughter when she was diagnosed with trisomy 18. In a legal filing, Cox claimed that her child would die shortly after birth if she carried the pregnancy to term. Cox eventually traveled out-of-state for the abortion to end her unborn daughter’s life.

In the months that followed, Democrats have celebrated Cox’s decision to kill her unborn daughter over a disability.

Kate, you are so courageous. Thank you for sharing your story and being a leader in this movement. pic.twitter.com/CVn41zO3b5 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 24, 2024

In an interview with MSNBC aired Monday, Harris repeated the claim that pro-life laws across the country have created a “heath care crisis.”

“In those [abortion] clinics that are trusted in the community…you can get a pap [smear]...breast cancer screening, HIV screening, the things that where people want to be able to walk into a health care facility and be treated with dignity and without judgment so they can address their health care concerns,” she said. “In states where they have passed these Trump abortion bans, these clinics are closing, which means that there is a reduction of very essential health care across the board for a lot of people.”

On X, Harris doubled down that overturning Roe led to a “health care crisis” and that Trump was responsible for it.

“Laws have been proposed and passed that criminalize doctors and make no exception for rape or incest,” she wrote. “In the fight to protect reproductive freedoms, we must restore the protections of Roe.”

Overturning Roe v. Wade has led to a health care crisis across our nation. Laws have been proposed and passed that criminalize doctors and make no exception for rape or incest.



In the fight to protect reproductive freedoms, we must restore the protections of Roe. pic.twitter.com/NPMVAatonV — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 24, 2024



