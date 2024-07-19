Zuckerberg Reveals One of the Most 'Bada**' Things He's Ever Seen
Is This Another Sign That Gavin Newsom Will Replace Joe Biden As the Democratic Nominee?

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  July 19, 2024 2:30 PM
AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

On Thursday, former President Donald Trump gave remarks at the Republican National Convention. Throughout his speech, Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom sent out several posts attempting to “debunk” Trump’s claims, while current President Joe Biden remained silent. 

To start off, Newsom wrote a list of causes that Trump’s vice president pick, J.D. Vance, supports. This includes a ban on abortion and the fact that Vance said he would not have certified the 2020 election results. 

Newsom followed-up with a list of items to serve as “a reminder of what life was like under Donald Trump.” This list included cuts to law enforcement, an uptick in murders, and claiming that 2.9 million jobs were lost. 

In Trump’s speech, he outlined how his administration cut taxes, created jobs, and no new wars were started. He mentioned that our cities were safer, and how cities like Washington, D.C. have declined immensely since Biden took office. 

Newsom shared a chart and claimed that violent crime rates were higher under Trump.

Throughout Trump’s speech, Biden was silent on social media. The Biden-Harris campaign account shared clips of Trump’s speech in an attempt to make him look unfit for office. This included stating that Trump is behind Project 2025, which is actually a plan created by The Heritage Foundation. Trump has distanced himself from this plan, which Townhall covered.

In conclusion, Newsom called Trump a “liar” and said that his speech was “rambling” and “boring.” Note that during the speech, Trump spent time describing his assassination attempt in detail and remembering Corey Comperatore, who was killed protecting his family at the rally where it took place. 

"We will beat him," Newsom wrote.

Yesterday, Axios reported that several top Democrats said that Biden will eventually succumb to mounting pressure from lawmakers and donors and drop out of the presidential race as early as this weekend, which Townhall covered.

The outlet noted that privately, Biden “resigned to mounting pressure, bad polls, and untenable scrutiny making it impossible to continue his campaign,” a Democratic source said. Top leaders of the party, his friends, and donors believe that Biden does not have a shot at winning and “can’t change public perceptions of his age and acuity” (via Axios):

The president is being told that if he stays in, former President Trump could win in a landslide and wipe away Biden's legacy and Democrats' hopes in November.

[...]

Democrats fully expect polls after the Republican National Convention to show a possible blowout that could bring down Democrats in Congress, too.

Since Biden’s disastrous debate performance against Trump, Newsom has been floated as a potential replacement for Biden.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

