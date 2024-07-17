Former Trump Adviser Peter Navarro Released From Prison

Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro was released from federal prison on Wednesday after serving a four-month sentence for refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena.

Advertisement

Navarro, 75, reported to prison in March. On X, his team wrote that he was going to be released.

“The best is yet to come!” they wrote.

Today, July 17, Peter Navarro is going to be released from federal prison. The best is yet to come!



- Team Navarro — Peter Navarro (@RealPNavarro) July 17, 2024

Reportedly, Navarro, who served as a top trade adviser to Trump, will speak at the Republican National Convention (RNC), which has been happening this week.

As Leah covered in January, Navarro was handed a four-month prison sentence Thursday for defying a Jan. 6 committee subpoena.

Last September, he was convicted of two counts of contempt of Congress for not producing documents related to the investigation and for dodging his deposition.

According to several reports, Navarro served his sentence at a federal correctional facility in Miami and was assigned to an 80-person dormitory for older inmates.

During one of his court hearings, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta said, “Let’s be clear, Dr. Navarro: You are not a victim here.”

“This is not a political prosecution [and] these are circumstances of your own making,” he added. "Your obligation as an American is to cooperate with Congress, to provide them with the information they were seeking."

Navarro was ordered to pay a $9,500 fine.

Navarro reportedly worked as a law library clerk during his time in the prison camp, his prison consultant, Sam Mangel told CNN.